Hey Pandas, What Is A Secret That None Of Your Family Knows? (Closed)

by

I won’t share, don’t worry.

#1

that i have bp lol

#2

that i’m bi

#3

I grew up with 4 brothers and 3 sisters. When I was 31, I found out that my father had another daughter that we didn’t know about. It wasn’t exactly a surprise, because my dad sleeps around, but he knew about her. She was named after him. I was so angry, still am at him for not telling us. Sadly, she died 12 years ago when she was 24. I decided not to tell them. While I sometimes go back and forth on whether telling my siblings about her, ultimately I couldn’t see how knowing this would help. Maybe I’m wrong.

#4

I did in fact, mean to make a heart with my hands during family photos that one year.
I know you all thought it was a nervous accident.
It was not.
11 year old me was definitely in love and somehow hoping my crush would get the message when he saw our family photo???!🤣

Do not hold it against me.

