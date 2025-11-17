50 Animals That Would Be Nightmare Fuel To Non-Australians

Not all animals are cute and cuddly, especially in Australia. The country is home to 66 venomous species, making it the third country with the most dangerous wildlife in the world. Meeting a deadly fellow on your way to the shop or bathroom is not unusual.

Sure, it sounds scary to live there, but don’t worry; the locals have mastered how to stay safe around scary creatures, armed with an array of sticks and sometimes a potato sack or a pillowcase.

While the locals have grown to feel relatively safe, our Bored Panda team’s collection of terrifying animals from the Land Down Under will make you appreciate the comfort of your own home. Warning: They’re guaranteed to send a few shivers down your spine.

#1 Nothing To See Here, Just Keep Moving

Image source: EmptySpaceForAHeart

#2 Reason #47 Why Australia Is Not Messing Around

Fun Australian fact – this kangaroo is waiting for pursuers to come into the water with him, where he will try to drown them. They are extremely good at it. Never, ever go into water with a kangaroo. Everything has lots of innovative ways to attack you here.

Image source: RayMondeDeux

#3 It’s So Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren’t Using Our Bird Bath

Image source: whitecollarzomb13

#4 Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Draging A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)

Image source: space_monster

#5 Why You Must Check Your Shoes In Australia. Second Most Venomous Land Snake

Image source: chillyfeets

#6 Bunnings Really Does Sell Everything

Image source: Red-Engineer

#7 Female Golden Orb Weaver On A Mate’s Hat. Australia

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Bull Shark At The Back Fence Due To Recent Flooding, Gold Coast, Australia

Image source: AtomicCypher

#9 Found This Fella Stuck In The Middle Of The Road, Took Him To Safety Behind A Tree

Image source: JoJoPanda

#10 Thorny Devil, Found In Central Australia

Image source: Bush Heritage Australia

#11 Come To Australia. It’s Safe, Mate

Image source: bodahn

#12 Spider Takes On Snake And Wins

Image source: The Aussie Farmer

#13 Carpet Python Coming Out To Say Hello At A Service Station, Australia

Image source: T_Raite

#14 This Is The Largest Huntsman Spider In Australia But Also A Very Docile Species

Image source: Bugs_and_Biology

#15 The Morning Shoe Check (Before We Put Them On) Saved My Wife A Bit Of Pain Today

Image source: ozmatterhorn

#16 A Friend Woke Up To Find This Little Guy Had Crawled Up Their Toilet. Just Another Day On Christmas Island

Image source: intersim14

#17 Spider Webs Covering A Street Light. Yes Australia

Image source: Michael_Snowy

#18 I Love Australia

Image source: RPA031

#19 The New Child Safety Lock Works Great

Image source: -rock-bobster-

#20 Woke Up To A Snake In My Drawer (Australia)

Image source: Aus_Scott

#21 The Annual Red Crab Mass Migration To The Sea To Spawn

Image source: christmasisland

#22 Nope

Image source: RealJakeyPooV

#23 Watch Out For These Guys As You Travel Up The Peninsula, Forming A Line A Few Meters In Length

Image source: gumbananwildernessretreat

#24 We Just Found This Massive Stick Insect On Our Bins This Morning

Image source: dasvenson

#25 Morning Commute In Australia

Image source: Gryphon0468

#26 Okay, Who Had Spider Invasion For March? New South Wales, Australia. After 26″ Of Rain In 5 Days, Some Locals Are Looking For A New Home. (Everything Brown In This Pic Has 8 Legs)

Image source: reddit.com

#27 That’s Why I Check My Earphones Every Time Before I Put Them On, The Same Goes For My Shoes

Image source: ARussianAndHisBike

#28 So Much For Changing The Battery

Image source: Astrofluke

#29 Unexpected Passenger Riding With My Hubby

Image source: reddit.com

#30 Just Another Day Down Under. My Mum’s Partner Found This Brown Snake Under His Toilet Lid

Image source: whatisuniqueusername

#31 There’s A Toad In My Boot

Image source: goodoldroger

#32 A Night Full Of Mosquitoes In Mildura, Australia

Image source: Murrumbeenian

#33 Not Cleaning Myself With This

Image source: DrCorona365

#34 See Even Shopping In Australia Has Its Challenges

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Went To Go Open My Garage Door, And Now I Have To Burn It To The Ground

Image source: reddit.com

#36 I Thought It’d Be Nice To Appreciate A Truly Wonderful Aussie Creature, The Macropanesthia Rhinoceros

Image source: AD_Kosmos

#37 Forget Fluffy Dice. Only In Australia Would You Come Back To Your Car To See A Coastal Carpet Python Wrapped Around The Mirror

Image source: josh_castle_snake_catcher

#38 Spider In Our Pantry

Image source: Vico1730

#39 About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Ball (Australia)

Image source: Mentiroso1

#40 Scary Find In The Car

Image source: AndrewHewat

#41 Camping In Queensland, Australia

Image source: Browndog888

#42 Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning

Image source: MissLethalla

#43 Classic Australia. A Wasp Eating A Huntsman Spider. What A Nice Thing To Wake Up To

Image source: Cintyyyyyyyyyy

#44 Golden Orb Spider Eating A Micro Bat In Australia

Image source: watsgarnorn

#45 This Strange Insect Was Sitting On A Mandarin Tree In Central Queensland, Australia

Image source: Snagw3ll

#46 I Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This 35 Cm Long Stick Insect

Image source: DerangedDog1

#47 Carpet Python Nice And Cosy On A Chair

Image source: josh_castle_snake_catcher

#48 Only In Australia, Just A Few Spiders Escaping The 45 Degree Heat

Image source: Jmon1851

#49 Only In Australia

Image source: Match24474

#50 We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, 2 Minutes After Leaving, We Received Another Call From The Same Lady Stating There Was Another Carpet Python In A Different Spot

Image source: josh_castle_snake_catcher

