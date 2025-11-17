50 Animals That Would Be Nightmare Fuel To Non-Australians

Not all animals are cute and cuddly, especially in Australia. The country is home to 66 venomous species, making it the third country with the most dangerous wildlife in the world. Meeting a deadly fellow on your way to the shop or bathroom is not unusual.
Sure, it sounds scary to live there, but don’t worry; the locals have mastered how to stay safe around scary creatures, armed with an array of sticks and sometimes a potato sack or a pillowcase.
While the locals have grown to feel relatively safe, our Bored Panda team’s collection of terrifying animals from the Land Down Under will make you appreciate the comfort of your own home. Warning: They’re guaranteed to send a few shivers down your spine.
#1 Nothing To See Here, Just Keep Moving
Image source: EmptySpaceForAHeart
#2 Reason #47 Why Australia Is Not Messing Around
Fun Australian fact – this kangaroo is waiting for pursuers to come into the water with him, where he will try to drown them. They are extremely good at it. Never, ever go into water with a kangaroo. Everything has lots of innovative ways to attack you here.
Image source: RayMondeDeux
#3 It’s So Hot Here In Australia At The Moment, And I Wondered Why Birds Weren’t Using Our Bird Bath
Image source: whitecollarzomb13
#4 Got Home From Work To Find This Tarantula Hawk Wasp Draging A Huntsman Spider (Sydney, Australia)
Image source: space_monster
#5 Why You Must Check Your Shoes In Australia. Second Most Venomous Land Snake
Image source: chillyfeets
#6 Bunnings Really Does Sell Everything
Image source: Red-Engineer
#7 Female Golden Orb Weaver On A Mate’s Hat. Australia
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Bull Shark At The Back Fence Due To Recent Flooding, Gold Coast, Australia
Image source: AtomicCypher
#9 Found This Fella Stuck In The Middle Of The Road, Took Him To Safety Behind A Tree
Image source: JoJoPanda
#10 Thorny Devil, Found In Central Australia
Image source: Bush Heritage Australia
#11 Come To Australia. It’s Safe, Mate
Image source: bodahn
#12 Spider Takes On Snake And Wins
Image source: The Aussie Farmer
#13 Carpet Python Coming Out To Say Hello At A Service Station, Australia
Image source: T_Raite
#14 This Is The Largest Huntsman Spider In Australia But Also A Very Docile Species
Image source: Bugs_and_Biology
#15 The Morning Shoe Check (Before We Put Them On) Saved My Wife A Bit Of Pain Today
Image source: ozmatterhorn
#16 A Friend Woke Up To Find This Little Guy Had Crawled Up Their Toilet. Just Another Day On Christmas Island
Image source: intersim14
#17 Spider Webs Covering A Street Light. Yes Australia
Image source: Michael_Snowy
#18 I Love Australia
Image source: RPA031
#19 The New Child Safety Lock Works Great
Image source: -rock-bobster-
#20 Woke Up To A Snake In My Drawer (Australia)
Image source: Aus_Scott
#21 The Annual Red Crab Mass Migration To The Sea To Spawn
Image source: christmasisland
#22 Nope
Image source: RealJakeyPooV
#23 Watch Out For These Guys As You Travel Up The Peninsula, Forming A Line A Few Meters In Length
Image source: gumbananwildernessretreat
#24 We Just Found This Massive Stick Insect On Our Bins This Morning
Image source: dasvenson
#25 Morning Commute In Australia
Image source: Gryphon0468
#26 Okay, Who Had Spider Invasion For March? New South Wales, Australia. After 26″ Of Rain In 5 Days, Some Locals Are Looking For A New Home. (Everything Brown In This Pic Has 8 Legs)
Image source: reddit.com
#27 That’s Why I Check My Earphones Every Time Before I Put Them On, The Same Goes For My Shoes
Image source: ARussianAndHisBike
#28 So Much For Changing The Battery
Image source: Astrofluke
#29 Unexpected Passenger Riding With My Hubby
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Just Another Day Down Under. My Mum’s Partner Found This Brown Snake Under His Toilet Lid
Image source: whatisuniqueusername
#31 There’s A Toad In My Boot
Image source: goodoldroger
#32 A Night Full Of Mosquitoes In Mildura, Australia
Image source: Murrumbeenian
#33 Not Cleaning Myself With This
Image source: DrCorona365
#34 See Even Shopping In Australia Has Its Challenges
Image source: reddit.com
#35 Went To Go Open My Garage Door, And Now I Have To Burn It To The Ground
Image source: reddit.com
#36 I Thought It’d Be Nice To Appreciate A Truly Wonderful Aussie Creature, The Macropanesthia Rhinoceros
Image source: AD_Kosmos
#37 Forget Fluffy Dice. Only In Australia Would You Come Back To Your Car To See A Coastal Carpet Python Wrapped Around The Mirror
Image source: josh_castle_snake_catcher
#38 Spider In Our Pantry
Image source: Vico1730
#39 About To Start My Home Workout And Saw This Guy Hanging Out On My Ball (Australia)
Image source: Mentiroso1
#40 Scary Find In The Car
Image source: AndrewHewat
#41 Camping In Queensland, Australia
Image source: Browndog888
#42 Just A Huntsman That Crawled Out Of My Kettle This Morning
Image source: MissLethalla
#43 Classic Australia. A Wasp Eating A Huntsman Spider. What A Nice Thing To Wake Up To
Image source: Cintyyyyyyyyyy
#44 Golden Orb Spider Eating A Micro Bat In Australia
Image source: watsgarnorn
#45 This Strange Insect Was Sitting On A Mandarin Tree In Central Queensland, Australia
Image source: Snagw3ll
#46 I Was Mowing The Lawn And Discovered This 35 Cm Long Stick Insect
Image source: DerangedDog1
#47 Carpet Python Nice And Cosy On A Chair
Image source: josh_castle_snake_catcher
#48 Only In Australia, Just A Few Spiders Escaping The 45 Degree Heat
Image source: Jmon1851
#49 Only In Australia
Image source: Match24474
#50 We Initially Thought There Was Only 1 Snake, 2 Minutes After Leaving, We Received Another Call From The Same Lady Stating There Was Another Carpet Python In A Different Spot
Image source: josh_castle_snake_catcher
Follow Us