Hey Pandas, What Is A Dumb Way Someone You Know Has Hurt Themselves? (Closed)

by

It can be a family member a friend or a neighbor.

#1

When I was at my grandpa’s house, he was telling me and my sister how dangerous knives are. Later, he was playing around with his pocket knife and swinging it all over the place and then he cut his finger.

#2

My brother jumped off my mum’s 1-story house because he thought he could fly

#3

Stepped on a charger bottom

#4

It was me. I was making choreography for the dragon tales theme song and I sprained my ankle and broke by brothers headphones. I’m a destructive person.

#5

My brother was running up and down the hall and he got the skin on the bottom of his foot pinched in between the floorboards.

#6

ME! I BURNT MY FINGER!

I touched a burnt stick. On purpose. I wanted to know what it felt like.

#7

My brother sprained his toe playing basketball with flip-flops on. Also once I sprained my arm playing with my brother and I cut my finger trying to cut an avocado.

