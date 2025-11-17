Hey Pandas, What Happened To You Recently That Is Worth Celebrating? (Closed)

I would like all of you to share the reasons you’ve had to celebrate recently.
#1
5 years sober.
#2
I made my final mortgage payment. I’m a homeowner! And with that goal met, I’ve set my retirement date.
#3
In March I left my employer after 19 years, wasn’t my choice, never thought I would leave. Was in bits for a few days, my wife was an absolute rock. Took a risk applying for a job that I would be good interview experience.
Managed to get the job, and now am much happier. And still have a 1/3 of my redundancy payment left, and the new job pays 25%more
#4
I recently told my Crush I liked him and he said he liked me too and I wouldn’t exactly call us a couple yet but im soooooo happy now :3
#5
I received a $1.50/hr raise. Small victories are celebrated with a pizza night around here.
#6
My wife and I have been married for 10 years, and we finally booked a long overdue honeymoon/anniversary trip…to Fiji! Nine days of tropical tide pools, beaches, snorkeling, and hella kickin’ it in our own private bungalow. It’s all inclusive, so we’ll be getting massages, drinking umbrella cocktails, and might even get certified as SCUBA divers. WOOT!
#7
I, (56F), have been in a nursing home since Jan 2021. Had a massive infection in my femur and hip turn septic and flesh eating. Sine then I have trapped in bed unable to stand or even put weight on my leg. I graduated from hospice in Jan 2023, just not my time to die! Now after three months of physical and occupational therapy I can sit, stand, and transfer to my wheelchair with out help or anyone standing by. I can use the bathroom again and wheel myself all around the home. I am also strong enough to go outside as long as there are no hills!
Body has tried to die seven times in the last two and half years and the doctors have no idea whey I am still alive.
No matter what you are going through please do not ever give up. You can do anything with the right attitude and serious effort!
#8
I get to play saxophone in band!
#9
The safe delivery of our first little one.
A beautiful baby girl born on my husband’s birthday.
#10
I’m going to the doctor’s tomorrow to discuss medication! It’s either anxiety or depression medication, or possibly a combo, but I think it’ll help a LOT since school is overwhelming. I’ll also be able to talk to her about my ADHD meds not working super well and me being scatterbrained but also really fast with my thought process, and hopefully once all the meds are balanced I can function like a normal person, and won’t have to put in a ton of mental effort to get everything done :D
#11
Got promoted at work. makes for about + 2,000/year net. Best thing is: it’s for good work on some projects, but I’ve started the projects because I had the time and found the issues behind them interesting. So, I have more fun at work, AND got rewarded for it.
As a kid, I was taught (through others’ actions) not exactly that I was *worthless* but just ‘not worth any extra effort’, let alone love. Struggled with that message in my head for over 30 years before I even realised what had been done to me. So this is a big thing for me.
#12
My best friend just got approved for sterilization. She just turned 30 and all she had to do was one phone call with a doctor! Some things do really work as they should. The wait is between 2-3 years but at least shes in the queue. Could not be happier
#13
So, I am disabled and work in a workshop for people with disabilities.
We have started an inclusion program in this workshop, which connects over 1,000 people in my region. This is intended to make it easier for people who have left due to illness to find their way back.
This is particularly difficult for people with mental illness – it is often embarrassing to make contact.The store manager really wanted to set this up with me.
He trusts my skills as a peer advisor and as a person, and that makes me really proud.
#14
I had a tumor behind my eye. It was surgically removed and at first I couldn’t see out of it properly. Everything in that eye was at a 90 degree angle. After wearing a patch and sleeping sitting up etc this morning when I woke up both eyes were almost in sync. And , even better, the biopsy came back negative!!!
#15
I finally got a new job!! Pay is excellent, starting +$1300 a week AUS and full time with room to move up the ladder
#16
#17
We could finally afford to get our own place
#18
I got the main part in my school musical!!
#19
I had knee replacement surgery 18 weeks ago. Today for the first time (with my brother’s help) I lowered myself down to a yoga mat. For a few moments I had a lot of my weight on my operated knee. Scary!!!! But I was ok! I had the go-ahead from physio and doctor first so I knew in my head that I would be ok. To get back up I rolled onto my back and pushed myself into Downward Dog and walked myself up. And namaste to you too!!!
#20
Ph. D. thesis two weeks ago, yay!
#21
I know it’s not a lot but I stood up walked for the first time in 6 months. All I know is I owe my fellow Pandites a world of thanks for all your friendship, laughter and support.
#22
I got my account fixed so I can talk again!! I love y’all, and I’m working on a secret surprise for y’all.
#23
I’m going “camping”! I’m so excited! It’s not really camping bc first it was in an RV but now they took away the RV and put a cabin instead, but it’s fine! It’s next to a creek and the campsite has a store where we ride our bikes to and buy ice cream. I’m going with my friends
#24
Finally done renovating. Got a new secondhand couch that turned out to be much nicer than we thought. Our kitten just caught his first mouse. There’s a full day of sun after several weeks of rain or very cloudy days. Summer holidays are over and all our dependable, experienced staff has returned to work. Oh, and yes, I just got my Norwegian citizenship. Any reason to celebrate, especially with chocolate cake, is a good one for me.
#25
I have depression, and I would usually think of committing suicide. I am so glad I didn’t give up on myself. At least I now have friends and 0 bullies. I guess it is worth celebrating.
#26
#27
I learned some new saxophone songs. Not particularly exciting but felt good
#28
I got an A+ this year in English!!! (English, btw, is not my second language, so…)
#29
Been in therapy the last few years and this past month has been drama free and I’ve faced my life honestly and with clarity on the whys and hows. My husband is quite obviously much more at peace with me, and I’m just generally happy and living a happy life one day at a time. We are officially cutting me back to once a month check-ins with therapist for however long that feels right to me.
#30
I got 100% on my first math test of the year. Better than all my friends. I’m in advanced math so I wasn’t sure I would get a good grade but I got an A+
#31
After years of being sleepy all the time and gaining a lot of weight, I finally found out that I have had sleep apnea for a long time. I am now losing weight again and my health is better than in years. :-D
#32
I came out as trans fully!
#33
I am finally going to therapy! I know it’s small, but I was always way to anxious to go because I don’t like talking about myself and my problems. I’ve needed to go since COVID, but only said something about it now to my parents. I hope it helps me out! Also with getting diagnosed with possible ADHD and Autism I (and almost everyone I’ve asked in school) think I have.
#34
Weight loss, and feeling healthier after not really exercising during the pandemic.
Went from 240 pounds down to 206 pounds since I started exercising and dieting back in mid August.
#35
24 DAYS CLEAN :)
#36
Bet Cancer.
#37
It’s my cousins 18 birthday
#38
I got my 30 year chip at AA. No one believed in me. But I did. One day at a time!
#39
Not me, but my son just ran his first cross country race! He is autistic and was a late walker (nearly three), but last month he made the team. He came in 48th out of three schools. He would have done better but lost his shoe on the last run and stopped to put it back on.
#40
My final year of high school!
#41
I finally got approved for disability!
#42
My retirement.
#43
After sobering up I finally got my life together, got my dream job and moved to the town that I have always wanted to live in
#44
My parents have never let me skip grades in school. But I’ve always found schoolwork too easy. So, because of the help of dual enrollment and me doing two grades this year, I’m in week four of school and half done with an entire grade. I’ll be slower on the next grade. I’ve worked so, so hard and still maintained entirely “A”s and “A+”s and because of it I can go to college at fourteen years old. I can graduate vet school at only twenty-two because of it, and for once in my life… I’m proud.
#45
Uhh, today I went to the dentist and my record is still clean, no cavities, also since I had no cavities and my teeth were pretty much okay I didn’t have to pay as much money as I thought I was going to have to 🤩
*Pun intended*
#46
i’m recovering from anorexia (been recovering for about three months now?) and yesterday i had my first bag of cheeto puffs since i started developing anorexia (and nine months ago) and i know it’s no big thing, but it had finally hit me that i was doing better now
#47
6 months sober!
#48
I know ur not supposed to post more than one thing on a list, but a post of mine on Bored Panda (this one) got onto the front page and has lots of submissions :3
#49
My dad finally moved into the new house he bought. (My parents are divorced) I didn’t really want to move at first but I never really felt at home at his old house and the new place is so much more comfortable. :)
#50
Honestly… the fact the I’m alive
#51
I am slowly recovering from a very severe depression and reconnected with an old friend.
#52
I made a nationally-ranked mountain biking team and a prestigious orchestra group.
#53
September 2nd celebrated 45 years of marriage. September 4th celebrated 21 years sobriety. My wonderful husband stood by me all the way.
