Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 34 Countries From These Crazy Maps

by

Can you truly read a world map? 🗺️

This quiz will challenge everything you thought you knew about geography. From individual countries to continents and the whole world, you’ll face 34 maps – each flipped, rotated, or turned upside down.

We see the world a certain way every day – north to top, south below – but a twist or spin can make even the most familiar shapes almost unrecognizable. 🤯

Let’s see if you have what it takes to identify countries from a completely new perspective… Let’s put your skills to the ultimate test. 🌍

Image credits: Monstera Production

