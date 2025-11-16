Hey Pandas, What Gives You Anxiety For No Good Reason? (Closed)

We all have things that make us nervous. Sometimes it’s rational, sometimes not so much. Personally, it’s usually the latter.
Right now everything. Even deciding how to keep myself busy to avoid anxiety 😔
speaking up about anything important on the internet. i swear i dont know why it’s so hard. i’m just afraid of not knowing something or being insensitive or stupid and it’s really frustrating because i feel strongly about a lot of things but am scared to talk about them
Literally everything I’m like 90% sure I have an anxiety disorder
Second hand embarrassment. Seeing other people doing or saying something stupid or cringey or embarrassing
Solo performances in band! My current teacher generally has us play in groups, or turn in recordings, but the old teacher had us play alone in front of everyone, and then go around in a circle.
I have had actual panic attacks because I was terrified of the stuff they would say, because there was an absolute s**t of a person in my class last year who would go out of his way to make me feel terrible about myself.
long or never-ending numbers ie: one of my brothers was playing geometry dash, and his ammount of tries got into the two hundreds and i had a mini panic attack (hyperventilating mostly) it still makes me feel anxious to this day, and it was one day when i was like, five
being more than 3ft higher than normal because my glasses destroy my depth perception so for all i know its 5ft or 1ft
Phone calls
Feeling like I didn’t get all of my work done, knowing darn well I did.
Typing this
It’s weird, but this lady always sends in papers at my work with tons of paperclips on them. She’ll have like 200 papers, with every 5 clipped together.
I have no idea why, but seeing all those clips close together makes me feel like vomiting. It has nothing to do with the work, it’s just because they’re all clumped together or something. I can’t describe it.
Nothing else really does that.
I’m feeling claustrophobic and weird right now just thinking about the paperclips.
Going to take a shower because the shower door doesn’t lock and I’m always afraid someone will walk in on me taking a shower
My brain lol
When my boyfriend asks if we can call, I just freak out, because I get really bad anxiety attacks sometimes, but he’s very understanding about my anxiety, and we’ve called three times so far, but I want to call him more often. For context he lives in England so we’re a long distance relationship, and Instagram is our means of communication.
If there’s someone looking in my direction while I eat. I hate it I hate it I hate it I hate it I hate it I hate it
Going into a public bathroom. I always think I’m gonna turn the corner and then, boom demon or something
the EAS alarms. i specifically have them turned off on my phone but when i’m with other people and they go off, i have to cover my ears or get out otherwise i have a panic attack.
Making mistakes. I thought I made one earlier on this app and freaked out. Turns out, I didn’t
Cleaning. I know it’s not a fun thing for anyone but I just feel like I can never catch up with what needs to be cleaned. I deal with depression and even though I’m functional, I find it hard to get through the entire list of things I need to do in one day. I live alone with pets and it’s not like it’s disgusting or anything. It’s just…neverending.
the dusting. I feel like I attract more than the usual amounts of dust. I see the dust bunny forming in the corner. Oh there’s another one. The pet hair! It’s…everywhere. It’s in the dust.
And trash. I accumulate more trash than anyone on planet earth. How does this happen?? I take out trash. But I get one delivery and some junk mail or I just through some things away like wrappers or something and suddenly I have 5 bags of trash. I can’t carry more than 2 down my 3 flights of stairs. I’m exhausted.
Dishes. I feel like I’m never done washing dishes.
I need to wash my kitchen floor. Not just swiffer it… it needs a deep clean.
I need to pick up that piece of onion skin that has been floating around for a week… Just pick it up, what’s wrong with you?!
I don’t know why I’m like this. I feel like I try to do one room each day I have off and by the time my day off comes around it needs to be done again and I can’t get the other things on the list done so it’s always compounding.
Every. Single. *****. Thing
Mostly embarrassment, but not my own, mostly second hand embarrassment. Makes me feel physically sick.
Also my grades and schoolwork, I have two 88 averages right now and I feel like c**p.
Also CHEWING NOISESSSSSSS
Posting letters and chucking things in those deep, deep containers at the local tip. I always have this rush of anxiety that my wedding ring is going to fall in the letter box just as I let go of the letter or my handbag is caught up in the stuff for the tip as I hurl it in
Caffeine.
