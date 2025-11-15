Hey Pandas, What Food You Could Never Ever Eat? (Closed)

by

What food you could NEVER EVER eat?

#1

Egg plant and scrambled eggs. They are both gross

#2

Sprouts, mushrooms and tomatoes (I make an exception for pizza and some pasta sauces though).

#3

Feel free to downvote, but I REALLY hate pomegranates. They just taste super sour to me.

#4

Tomato Products. (not pizza though)

#5

Blue Cheese (and any strong cheese) will literally kill me.
I hate asparagus, aubergine, brussels sprouts, pomegranates, grapefruit, courgette and potato (I hear all my ancestors screaming) in all forms except roasted in fat.

#6

Mushroom,eggplant

#7

SALAD, PINAPPLE

#8

Any kind of nut im allergic to them all.

#9

Green beans. Unless they’re from the Chinese food place.

#10

Mushrooms, pesto pasta,and those “sour fruit” icebreakers…they make me nauseous,and mushrooms are slimy and bland and gross

#11

Really strong mint and really strong spice, and asparagus

#12

Seafood. Avocado. Gourds. Mushrooms. Veggies. Snails. Bugs. Anything if i set my mind to it……..by the Angel someone help me…..

