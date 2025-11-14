These Adorable Wallaby Babies That Were Rescued From The Australian Bushfires Got Named After Celebs Who Donated To Fire Funds

After record-breaking temperatures and months of severe drought, intense bushfires have devastated Australia. The flames have blazed through more than 18 million hectares of land, destroyed 5,900 buildings, killed at least 29 people, 4 of which were firefighters, and took the lives of an estimated one billion animals. Even though Australia finally received some rain which helped to extinguish around 32 fires, 100 of them are still raging around the country.

More info: theagileproject.com.au | Facebook

Image credits: TheAgileProject

A variety of organizations are working hard to help the natural habitat which has suffered enormous consequences following the bushfires. One of them is the Agile Project which recently went viral for showing how they take care of seven wallaby babies.

Image credits: TheAgileProject

While the adorable joeys are not related to each other, they have all been rescued from fires at a similar time from the same area and were placed in the Agile Project’s care.

Image credits: TheAgileProject

Once the babies arrived at the organization, they were split to be cared for between its employees. Initially, the joeys were traumatized and stressed, some of them had minor injuries.

Image credits: TheAgileProject

The carers placed them all together in a bed made of a kiddie pool where they finally could relax.

Image credits: TheAgileProject

After deciding to name the joeys, rescuers honored prominent figures. Two of them were named Andrew and Geoffrey after the noble firefighters Andrew O’Dwyer and Geoffrey Keaton who lost their lives fighting the devastating fires.

Image credits: TheAgileProject

The other 5 wallabies were named after famous people: Chris Hemsworth, Ash Barty, Margot Robbie, Celeste Barber and Rebel Wilson, who donated to the fire fund and encouraged their fans to do the same.

Here’s how people reacted

Patrick Penrose
