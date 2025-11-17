Hey Pandas, What Event Belongs On Your “Never Again” List? (Closed)

Most people will try something once. For some, once was too much.
#1
Sticking my finger through a table fan and chopping a good chunk of my nail off!
Anyone who wants to read the backstory:
I wanted to blow my friend’s hair with the wind like they do in the movies and the fan turned so my dumba** self used my hands to turn it. A clean chunk just slid off. And all my friends were watching so I had to pretend like it didn’t hurt and then go home and lie about how half my fingernail/finger was missing
#2
Flying Spirit Airlines.
For my European friends, I hear Spirit is similar to your Ryanair.
#3
Using acrylic paints
#4
Ziplining, my friends somehow convinced me to do it. And even on the “easiest” difficulty, I had never been more scared of falling in my life.
#5
Doing stupid stuff because I think my friend always has my back. (More info if someone asks.)
#6
Trusting people (certain ones) to care about how I feel.
#7
going on a trampoline. i got on, jumped a little too high, and it was fun for a while,
until i hear a heartsinking CRUNCH and a severe pain from my right knee.
my knee sprained. i had to wear a sort of compressor for 6 months straight and even then my knee has never been the same
im NEVER EVER getting on a trampoline AGAIN
#8
Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Waaaaay too many people out drinking at once. I just couldn’t enjoy it.
#9
Falling off a cliff
I am fine, just some scarring on my knee thankfully. I have a great pair of pants that kept my knee from being torn up (skin still tore and I was bruised for awhile).
0/10, Would not recommend
#10
