Hey Pandas, What Event Belongs On Your “Never Again” List? (Closed)

#1

Sticking my finger through a table fan and chopping a good chunk of my nail off!

Anyone who wants to read the backstory:

I wanted to blow my friend’s hair with the wind like they do in the movies and the fan turned so my dumba** self used my hands to turn it. A clean chunk just slid off. And all my friends were watching so I had to pretend like it didn’t hurt and then go home and lie about how half my fingernail/finger was missing

#2

Flying Spirit Airlines.

For my European friends, I hear Spirit is similar to your Ryanair.

#3

Using acrylic paints

#4

Ziplining, my friends somehow convinced me to do it. And even on the “easiest” difficulty, I had never been more scared of falling in my life.

#5

Doing stupid stuff because I think my friend always has my back. (More info if someone asks.)

#6

Trusting people (certain ones) to care about how I feel.

#7

going on a trampoline. i got on, jumped a little too high, and it was fun for a while,

until i hear a heartsinking CRUNCH and a severe pain from my right knee.

my knee sprained. i had to wear a sort of compressor for 6 months straight and even then my knee has never been the same

im NEVER EVER getting on a trampoline AGAIN

#8

Mardi Gras in Louisiana. Waaaaay too many people out drinking at once. I just couldn’t enjoy it.

#9

Falling off a cliff
I am fine, just some scarring on my knee thankfully. I have a great pair of pants that kept my knee from being torn up (skin still tore and I was bruised for awhile).

0/10, Would not recommend

