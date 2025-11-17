Hey Pandas, What Does Your Hair Look Like Right Now? (Closed)

Show us!
#1 Me
#2 This Glorious Mess
#3 Just Took A Shower Lol
#4 I Was Going To Put Something Here But The Headings Are Really Bad With All Caps So It’s Just Going To Be Boring
#5
#6 A Different Angle, Just To Mess With You. This Is Not Me, It’s My Friend
#7 Looks Kinda Bad Right Now. I’m Considering Getting Curtain Bangs Because My Friend Said It Would Look Good, But I’m Not Sure
#8 Why Do People Call Me Emo Because Of My Hair?
#9 The Sham Is Over. Going Grey! It’s Pretty Dry And Time To Take Better Care Of It!
#10 Not Right Now But Its The Only Recent Pic Of My Hair That Doesn’t Suck
#11 An Actually Satisfying Picture. This Is Me
#12 Kinda Messy After The Pool
#13 Consider This The Only Time You’ll See My Face And It’s Bc I Don’t Wanna Go Conceal It And I’m Not Thinking Straight So Yea
