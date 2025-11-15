Hey Pandas, What Do You Want For Christmas This Year? (Closed)

You never know, it could come true…
#1
1 million dollars
#2
A gift card for Barnes & Noble
#3
Maybe a beanbag for me
#4
An Apple Watch
#5
A longboard
#6
A doctor who scarf! 😄🧣
#7
either a phone, a makeup mirror, or more baseball caps
#8
Cliche, but I want this bloody Covid to end.
#9
A PS5 for my daughter. That’s all.
#10
A healthy husband.
#11
hogwarts letter
#12
Golf clubs, sports cards, man city jersey, UFC walkout jacket and a massage gun.
#13
happiness
#14
For a week vacation in Monterey bay at the plaza hotel.
#15
I want a mini light up table, so I can make flip books and do stop motion. Also, more camera equipment.
#16
A Pomeranian puppy !! If not then , A new tab. But I know my parents can’t afford it rn , So Ill be happy with a Polaroid camera
