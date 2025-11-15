Hey Pandas, What Do You Want For Christmas This Year? (Closed)

by

You never know, it could come true…

#1

1 million dollars

#2

A gift card for Barnes & Noble

#3

Maybe a beanbag for me

#4

An Apple Watch

#5

A longboard

#6

A doctor who scarf! 😄🧣

#7

either a phone, a makeup mirror, or more baseball caps

#8

Cliche, but I want this bloody Covid to end.

#9

A PS5 for my daughter. That’s all.

#10

A healthy husband.

#11

hogwarts letter

#12

Golf clubs, sports cards, man city jersey, UFC walkout jacket and a massage gun.

#13

happiness

#14

For a week vacation in Monterey bay at the plaza hotel.

#15

I want a mini light up table, so I can make flip books and do stop motion. Also, more camera equipment.

#16

A Pomeranian puppy !! If not then , A new tab. But I know my parents can’t afford it rn , So Ill be happy with a Polaroid camera

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Q&A With Francine Pascal – Writer of Sweet Valley Confidential
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2011
38 Bizarre And Creepy Things Witnessed By These Park Rangers And Hikers
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
28 Before-And-After Pics Reveal What War Did To The Largest City In Syria
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
73 Of The Most Brutal Comebacks Ever You’ll Be Glad Weren’t Said To You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
German Government Spends $450,000 On A Bold Cycling Safety Campaign, But Not Everyone Likes It
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Advice And Wisdom Do You Have To Share With Parents Whose Children Are Becoming Adults, Or Are In Their Early Adult Years? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.