Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Is Your Aesthetic?

Aesthetics. The branch of Philosophy defines different types of nature, beauty, and taste. So, what will you say about your aesthetic?
#1
Definitely kawaii! I’ve been wearing sweet lolita fashion lately, and I’ve been trying to find more “babycore” aesthetic clothes! Please don’t make creepy comments lol-
#2
I love pastel gore, weirdcore, grunge, dark academia, and cottagecore. I really want to look like I belong in grunge or dark academia but I look like a 8 year old trying to be emo
#3
Gay
#4
Out Dorsey backpacker from the north west of North America
#5
Soccer grandma. It just kind of happened.
#6
Preppy ☀️🌊🌷💐🌺🌸🌹🪷🪸🐚🪺⭐️🌝🍒🍉🍎🍋🍊🍬🧁🍭🎂❤️💜🧡💛💚💙
#7
that one 12 year old who swears and makes morbid jokes all the time,oh and GAY XD
#8
Gothy Biker!
#9
I was told once that my aesthetic was Preppy-Goth, lol. And I think its a huge compliment!
#10
cute casual clothes. blacks and greys mostly. vines and pink tapestry in my dark room. basic white girl s**t but i like it
#11
Goth that likes horror, heavy metal, zombies and slime but also rainbows, bright colours and cute kawaii things 😅 🖤🦇☠️✨🌈🐰
#12
I want it to be a mix of goblincore/emo/grunge (no clue how to do that anyway) but rn its basicly just gay
#13
Dark academia but buzzfeed keeps telling me cottagecore 😑
#14
My friend told me: “You’re style is kinda like a goofy movie.”
So yeah
#15
In term of appearance, low maintenance but neat style. No make up, only sunscreen and clear lipbalm. For clothes, I always choose simple, clean, and neat one. Maybe a little bit boring, but among people who wear bold make up, I rather look distinguishable. But in term of music or literature, grim, foreign and dark one is my aesthetic.
#16
scummy 80s political punk…. seeing I’m still a scummy 80s political punk…. in my 50s…
#17
Skater and gay. Depends on the day
#18
Hippie bohemian. Bellbottoms, tunics, crochet stuff and super colorful.
Follow Us