Hey Pandas, What Do You Love Most About Your Country? (Closed)

If you love your country let us know what are the best things about it!
#1
Quite against what Xavier said, the United States.
I was born here and have lived here all my life. It is my home, and though I have very strong connections with the country my parents are from, the U.S. still has a special place for me.
There is A LOT wrong with this country. Wealth disparities, healthcare, violence, the list goes on. This country is very very far from being perfect. But, I feel many times there is one thing that is severely overlooked. The United States has a lot of people.
Not just a lot of people, but a lot of people from a lot of different places, ethnicities, cultures, religions, and backgrounds. So, it doesn’t take much mental strain to realize that the people living in this country don’t all think the same. And when the United States’ government tries to operate as it does, all these competing viewpoints cause controversy over what others see as basic issues.
Much of the criticism to the United States come from countries such as Canada, Australia, and the European countries. The critics from these countries often cite their own as an example, however, these other countries cannot be an example. This is not to say that the criticism is not valid, has no base, or isn’t warranted, but the fact of the matter is that these comparisons neglect that these other countries often a) have fewer people or b) have people that think in similar ways/patterns and have similar ideologies. Now, let me make it clear, I am not saying that these countries are monoliths, I am saying that they have a level of social capital that is not found in the United States.
So, coming back to the question, I think my country inspires me to think about my position on issues. It inspires me to sit down and talk to and debate with people who think differently to me. It inspires me to learn that understanding the opposing viewpoint is not the same as agreeing with it. And lastly, after all this, I can understand that not everything is nor should everything be solely black and white, because when we limit ourselves to just thinking that there are only two paths, we forget that between the paths is not an abyss, rather the same ground upon which both are built.
And this is what I like about the United States.
#2
How you can always rely on people to be unfairly harsh (England). That sort of thing is just super familiar to me and actually it’s oddly comforting to have a 60 something man yell at you from a third story flat “GERROFF ME LAWN PISSPOT”
#3
I Live in the United States.
I hate this country with all of my heart. There is nothing I like about it.
Hail Canada.
#4
I live in Canada and I like how diverse it is.
I also like bow many people are kind (in my area) and forgiving.
BUT, the stereotyping all Canadians as kind and say sorry you may be disappointed when someone cuts you off or middle fingers at you for honking at the for cutting you (happened to me).
So sorry about my grammar, it is a bit trash.
#5
Australian here!
For me it’s the wildlife, specifically flora. So much of it is unique to Aus and surrounding countries and barely any of it gets recognition compared to the animals.
Every single plant here has a use, whether it be a Blackwood Wattle that is traditionally used by Indigenous peoples as soap and fish poison or a Cassinia plant that traditionally treats toothache and tastes like curry leaves.
It blows my mind that we don’t learn about this more in schools, it’s really fascinating!
#6
I’m from the USA and I love it’s diversity. Not just in race, but religion, beliefs, and much more. There’s is wrong here, but the same goes for the other countries.
#7
Germany – the lores of the different parts. There are some told all over the country, like the “Lorelei”.
Then there are many, many specifically connected to one small part. For example the many different creatures in the moors of lower saxony, or the northern sea.
Sometimes they are connected to a small amount of nearby villages. Where I grew up I quite often got told about a witch that lives deep in the woods and controls some big doglike creatures. If she liked you, the dogs will keep you safe, if not… you’re on your own.
#8
What I like about the United States is this. No matter how bad people in other countries trash us, no matter how bad our own countrymen trash us (but refuse to leave) people all over the world still want in. People all around the world see the United States as the land of opportunity, and when they get here they are happy to be here… Go ahead and downvote me you pigs.
#9
I just love Finland :) You can be quite free here and your own self, the laws and stuff are always developing towards the better, the nature is lovely and the language is quite unique.
#10
Our food and democracy
#11
That Trump is no longer president.
