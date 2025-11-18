Hey Pandas, What Do You Like To Chat About With Your Friends? (Closed)

Share your favorite topics, or interests that you discuss with your friends.
#1
drama, sometimes hehe. im not addicted to drama, but if its going around people ik, i would like to know. also me and one of my close friends have this running joke that we both only like drama when we are involved enough so that we have a right to know the drama, but not so much that our reputation is getting ruined.
advice, cuz i like to know that my friends trust me and confide in me to give them some insight on how to move forward in a situation.
and sometimes, i just like listening to my friends blabber on about whatever interests them. though usually i am the one blabbering lol
#2
One group is purley duck memes and hangout planning
Another is discussing tv shows and movies we watched and ones the other needs to watch
And the last one is pure chaos
#3
My best friend and I are both introverts but we met at a camp. I was walking by and overheard them talking about hiding a body and joined the conversation. We’ve been friends ever since and we are always in the corner of the room while others are talking. But we enjoy talking about life, mystery books, and other random topics.
#4
Books, movies, drama, weird dreams, choir & theatre at school.
#5
Being gay, mental illnesses, crushes, drama, and that’s pretty much it
#6
Mostly school and complaining about our classes, we sometimes talk about how weird iPad kids (aka their siblings) are, or geopolitics sometimes.
#7
As much as me and my friends dislike the gossiping aunties, we ourselves like to talk about the drama that floats around at school. Being teens, we also talk about love and stuff like that, and with my Muslim friends I get to talk about the niche fun things that come with being a Muslim in a majority non-Muslim area of the world. Besides that, I can talk about a lot, about politics, humanitarian crises, philosophy, school, and a host of other things.
#8
Politics and society issues, mostly. And about our lives. And cinema
#9
our school’s basketball team, football, gilmore girls, and just school in general
#10
Burning couches, cooking turtles (im on the nay side of that dw), murder, the usual
#11
Mainly whatever they talk about, but i just scale up the silly. Im bad at start converstations
#12
Outer space, chaos, music, crimes, books, sports, life, school, games, etc.
