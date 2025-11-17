Hey Pandas, What Do You Like The Most About Being You? (Closed)

You have to love yourself or at least love some things about yourself. What are they?
#1
I like to believe I’m really fair. I don’t care if I end up in a bad position for this, I always try to judge things with an impartial mindset.
#2
Disclaimer: I’m not shallow or braggy…
………
…But I like my hair and face, I think I’m really pretty but I want to wear hijab because of its value and importance. I like that I care about others and try not to be offensive 😊
I would say I’m a great friend and have good humor.
#3
i love that i’m getting more and more confident in my own skin and the more i grow, the more i love myself. sure, i go through some bad days just like everybody else, but i no longer feel the need to change myself for someone else. my body, my choice! anyways, who cares if i’m not perfect??? not me!! :)
#4
I think for me it’s the fact that I always try to learn and grow, even though I’m an adult. I know so many grown people that firmly believe that they know everything just because they’ve reached a certain age. I know I’m far from perfect and I make a ton of mistakes but I try to work with that and become a better person every day.
#5
A lot of stuff, im very vain. I’d say the single best thing about me is that I love other people and care about pretty much everyone i meet. I’m also pretty good at mental health stuff, so I try to make myself a safe space for people who are struggling.
#6
I love that I like to help people, and I like my hair!
#7
Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm……guess my drawing skills. [HAHAHAAHHA] Shut up.
#8
My sense of justice. I am slow to anger, almost never lose my temper, never resort to violence. I always stand up for the little guy, no matter how big the opponent (including money-wise, or rank-wise). Even though I feel stressed out by bullies I stand up to them, because I know how it felt to be bullied. No-one does it on my watch without getting justice meted out. Sometimes they won’t know it was meted out, but they will know that they have to work elsewhere for some reason. Always stand up for justice, and for whoever is downtrodden.
#9
I’m pretty good at standing up for myself and what I believe, as well as usually being confident in whatever situation I’m in. I’m very connected to my culture, and that often shows in my dressing style, but this causes me to stick out like a sore thumb in the country that I’m currently living in. People dress very brightly in my culture, but here they dress dull and I often get looks when I walk into the room.
Be confident in yourself, no matter what you’re wearing hold your head high since you look awesome!!
#10
my sense of humor. I know I’m not actually funny but if I tell a dumb joke and only one person smiles it doesn’t matter I think it’s a good day.
#11
The fact that I am always able to see both sides and/or can put myself in someone’s shoes (position). My family says I’m too nice and people take advantage of me. But I prefer to think the best of someone & maybe be disappointed, than assume outright that others are going to hurt me and keep them at arms length. Most people live up to your expectations, so thinking well of them usually means good things.
#12
I love my weird obsession with my favorite things, books, shows, etc.
I also love how much I adore cats, and my friends.
Also also, lol, I love that I care for others more than myself :)
#13
I like myself.
#14
I’m good enough at talking my way out of s****y situations that I can be more of myself than most of my peers and not get beat up. The fact that I even have to be like this sucks though
#15
Um. Ngl I sat here thinking for ten minutes, but, um, I like that I’m good with animals – especially cats, dogs, birds, and horses. And, um, I like how I can imitate female voices/animal noises fairly accurately! I also like how my strange mind can play entire movies I’ve seen down to the last background detail and piece of dialogue, or make up my own. I play movies in my head for hours before I go to sleep.
#16
Not trying to brag, but I am pleased with standing up for myself and the views I support, despite facing terrible enmity because of it.
#17
I love that I have/am learning to trust in people. Still working on trusting myself, but I’m learning. Self growth is important.
#18
That I can honestly say my family, friends, and (most) coworkers are genuine, honest, helpful people! I have worked hard to surround myself with individuals like these, and it is paying amazing dividends. I no longer worry about whether or not some members of my circle really care about me or not, whether they truly appreciate me or some material aspect I possess, and it is quite liberating. I suffer from Bipolar II, and whether I am in the depths of depression or at the peaks of feeling great, I have a trustworthy network or support everywhere I look! Feels great!
#19
I like that when I’m in public, I try and make my resting face a smiling one. I do make eye contact with strangers. My effort to say in a nonverbal way. I see you, and I hope you have a nice day. Some people may think its weird, but I am happy to put more smiles in the world.
#20
The thing I like most about being me? My jokes, my dirty mindness, although some ppl don’t like it… and how I am happy all the time! Well… how my face shows I’m happy all the time. I like how I keep all my feelings in a jar, and I don’t let them out!
#21
I really like my thick, curly hair. It’s super annoying some days, but I wouldn’t change for the world!
#22
My jokes and friends!
#23
The only thing that I like about me is that I learned how to knit on my own. It’s a skill no one else in my family has. It’s a shame that’s the only thing I’m good at.
#24
The only thing at the moment I like about me is the fact that I have synesthesia so I can perceive the world in a slightly more different way than other people
#25
I don’t want to sound like i am bragging, but i am smart, especially in mathematical areas. Numbers just seem to make sense to me. I also have a near-photographic memory.
#26
My writing. My personality went to s**t a while ago
#27
That I’ve come through some hard times stronger and with the knowledge of how to help others going though similar things. Lost my Mum in my teens, my Dad died not long after. Years later got dumped after 24 years with someone. Turned everything around…studied, traveled alone (even though it was so scary at first due to anxiety) and started a little business. Good luck and love to anyone else out there doing the same :)
#28
I don’t know why, but I was born with the absolute knowledge that no one is more or less important than I am. We are all of equal worth and deserving of equal treatment. It is a knowledge that has served me well during my 70 years of navigating life on this planet.
#29
What i like the most about me..hmm…..this would most likely be that I am……
Caring
loving
underestimated
loyal
I take time to care for my family getting and meeting their needs ahead of mine. When this happens My family caters to me when I dont ask to be catered to. this just happens when I do things for my family in turn they take care of me.
#30
The fact that I can go hours without any social stuff, I mean it’s not super cool or anything but it’s useful
#31
I always liked my eyes.
#32
Physically, I’m very happy about my hair color and eye color and I’m happy that I’m very flexible and pretty strong for someone of my size and age.
Mentally, I’m not really happy about anything 🫠
#33
A mouse. ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)
#34
I’m easily adaptable to practically any situation. groups of people, and work procedures. Almost as if I’m a personality chameleon. I’m still “me”, but depending on where I am and what’s going on, I can adjust my behaviors accordingly with ease.
#35
I was born in Spain, my mom is Mexican and i have lived in Spain, Panama and the U.S, ( sorry if I sound braggy) absolutely LIVE to read and I see colors for words and smells and sometimes I have an emotion that tastes like lemonade.
#36
I love that I made decisions on what I was going to be and do early on so if someone challenges my beliefs that I can be cool and stand my ground. I also love that I can draw :)
#37
Im a chinese dude, born in Germany, but with a british citizenship. And since the brexit, i got me a german citizenship.
#38
what i like the most is religion related, but as i don’t like proselystism i’m gonna quote the second one. I don’t search my hapiness though wealth. i’m not saying money is a bad thing. But i don’t need money to be happy. and (small note) this is a pretty rare quality in our world (i say it modestly). I’ll never thank my parents enough for that legacy
#39
Absolutely nothing. I have a good sense of humor, but I’m always worried others will find it annoying. I’m just stiff and shy and awkward and annoying and weird.
#40
What I like most about myself is…the person I used to be. I am currently struggling with a major self-esteem and depression issue, and it’s brought to light in my mind the slow and small changes that low-level depression over the course of a decade or more has caused. I used to be vibrant, to have fun, to smile widely and laugh with abandon. Now I have to come to terms with how much I have missed out on over the years and how I am not the parent that the kids want to come to for play & jokes. And try to salvage the rest of the time I have with them, I guess? I wish I felt hopeful that I could get back to that person. I miss her, too. She’s been trapped for years, but I know she’s still in there. I just need to find my way back to her. She was a lot of fun.
#41
I like that I am learning to treat myself better, to love myself and to set boundaries and limits.
I like that I am not wasting my second chance at life and I am building on it.
#42
Not to be vain (maybe a little bit vain, as a treat) but I think that I look really great, and I love my appearance. I also try my best to be kind to others.
#43
I’m totally comfortable with my own weirdness
#44
I like my hijab ❤ and everything it means to me
#45
I like that I’m a rat that used to be stuck in a gold and blue saxophone. Jk, I like that I am not usually mean to people i’m nice i think :)
#46
I like that I’m creative…..mostly I paint and work with textiles….but I love learning new skills….I just enjoy figuring out how to make things.
#47
I call it like I see it and don’t care about the repercussions (unless it has to do with my love life). I know that some of you might think that it’s harsh but I feel like opinions should be more confidently expressed
#48
My willingness to stand up for my friends. How I suck at making friends but the friends I make, stay friends with me for a long time. I can adapt to changing situations.
#49
Finally, recently, almost nothing in my life is wasted, especially time or energy. I can finally give any excess to folks who have earned it for having my back for so long, including me
