Hey Pandas, What Do You Know About Australia?

Post a statement about Australian facts!
#1
lots of big, freaky creatures and critters (like the spiders ohmigosh)
i think that might just be a stereotype tho….
seems like a pretty dope place(aside from all the critters)
#2
Australia declared a war against emus in 1932. The emus won
#3
Beautiful country with a versatile landscape. Great underground Hotels/BnB’s in the Outback. A joy to drive. The crashed spaceship from “Pitch Black” is located in Coober Pedy. And Glendambo (between Port Augusta and Coober Pedy) has a population of 30 humans and 2’000’000 flies.
#4
Thongs are sandals
#5
In December 1967, Harold Holt, the Prime Minister of Australia, disappeared while swimming in the sea near Portsea, Victoria.
#6
Apparently it’s illegal to have pet rabbits?
#7
Big a**e spiders, opals, Neighbours, marsupials, Kylie minogue, boomerangs, billabongs, didgeridoos, the outback, Fosters, Uluru, The Great Barrier Reef, Aussie Rules, Aboriginals, The Ashes, The Melbourne Cup, Anzac Day.
Can’t think of anything else but I’m sure something else will come to me.
#8
Home to the cutest animals ever, Quokkas.
#9
If you go to QLD Toowoomba they are notorious for not having street signs.
#10
They have strange rules about people on motorcycles riding together in groups and I’ve been told by a number of Australian family members that they are automatically suspected of being a gang when more than 2 are seen riding together.
#11
Every plant and animal seems to want to kill you!
#12
Underground houses Coober Pedy
#13
I like the bush. Here you join the geckos in basking in the sun, with the wind slithering around. You can hear the trees dance and drop their branches to the music of noisy birds announcing their existence. You can smell the grey dust and long brown needles being shuffled about by bush turkeys or bin chickens. It’s alive and you can be a part of it!
#14
Tasmania has some of the cleanest air in the world and the University of Tasmania comes #1 for climate action globally.
#15
freaky creatures that i didnt know existed
#16
The UK government used South Australia as a nuclear testing ground in the 50s…
So theoretically, there were indigenous Australians who saw a nuclear blast before they saw a white person…. Fkn bizarre isn’t it…. All the cancers amongst Australian army personal weren’t nice though…
#17
I just read a documentary about Australian wildlife so here’s my take:
Kangaroos and koalas seem fair enough (from a safe distance).
However, Irukandji jellyfish, funnel web spiders, redback spiders, coconut crabs, coastal taipans, death adders, paralysis ticks, bull ants etc are making me reconsider going there on vacation unless I can carry a flamethrower with me (Sorry Aussie Pandas) -_-
#18
I’m Australia there are more than 250 Indigenous languages including 800 dialects. Each language is specific to a particular place and people. We have a rich cultural history and the connection many people have to Country (‘Country’ being the land they are the Traditional Custodian of ie. where their family are from) is magical. Forget the stereotypes about Aboriginal people. If you get chance to learn even a tiny amount about Aboriginal culture you’ll be glad you did. In the words of my area “Womindjeka” which means “welcome, come with purpose”. Come visit Australia with a good heart and enjoy what it can teach you.
#19
Nothing because Australia isnt real snd was created by the free masons to control us.
Follow Us