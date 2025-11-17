Hey Pandas, What Do You Feel About Being Female? (Closed)

Do you like being feminine?
#1
kinda overrated. especially cause i have to turn into a ketchup packet with raging hormones every month. um 3 out of five stars overall 👍
#2
No matter what it feels like I am under pressure to do something different from what I believe is right and best for myself. Everything I decide from my career path to my healthcare decisions to my relationships with relatives to how I conduct and express myself is judged and policed by folks on all sides of political/social/cultural debates. No matter what, someone is upset with what I do, say, or think in contradicting ways, which is contradicting in itself. It’s freaking exhausting. I an tired of every choice I make being politicized, sexualized, or otherwise scrutinized. Just let me live my life, damn!
#3
Honestly, I hate being feminine. I just feel like everything from top to bottom is wrong when it comes to how society takes to being female.
Body – Less strong than males and therefore helpless (next time someone says this, they are defo gonna regret it. 😡)
Character: If she is confident, she is full of pride and ego.
: If she is timid and shy, she is helpless
: If she likes dressing up and likes makeup, she is self-obsessed
: If she is reserved, she has ego issues
One bit is that whenever I get angry for really valid reasons, I just end up getting asked ‘Are you on your period?’
And the cherry on top of the depressing sundae, whenever I feel depressed or anxious or any other thing related to my mental health, it is “Must be PMS”
So yeah, I don’t like being female much. It is not about what I feel but more about how society judges everything that we do.
#4
As with everything, there are pros and cons that go with it. But mostly cons. A lot of cons. Periods suck, you have to be careful around men, you can’t wear certain clothes in fear of being called a s**t, large chest = back pain, and we’re expected to have children. The pros? Um . . . I guess we’re the ‘prettier gender’? Idk . . .
#5
-periods suck
– being called “hottie” by my dad sucks
– being told to be a “doll” by my dad sucks
– liking blue is “masculine” and I’m a girl so that sucks
– being neither a tomboy nor an overly feminine person is apparently not allowed according to my dad so that sucks
– being a girl around my dad sucls
If you are a girl and your dad is like mine, it sucks
#6
Maybe an unpopular opinion on this thread so far, but being a girl is AWESOME.
There is definitely some stuff that stinks (periods, social standards, feeling weaker, etc.) but there is so much cool stuff as well.
We are prettier. We are usually more emotionally connected. We stand up for other girls. We’re allowed to be compassionate in a society that tells men that compassion is weak. We’re boss moms. We are not judged for loving flowers or cuddling or kittens or wearing dresses or spending time on our hair. We bring a fun-loving flair and emotion to life that guys don’t really have naturally.
We’re usually smaller, which has SO many advantages.
One of my favorite things about woman is we all have two opposite sides to us. We’re moms and supermodels depending on the time of day. We’re accountants on weekdays and artists on the weekends. We can be down on our knees in the garden one minute, and full emo in public the next. We can be acting best friend today and mothering you tomorrow.
#7
no 🥲 unfortunately I am not out to anyone in my real life though soooooo
1/5 stars
#8
I don’t know. It honestly depends on the day. Like right now I genuinely hate that I was born with a vagina because there’s currently blood pouring out of it and I’m in terrible pain. There’s always tons of gender stereotypes that kinda suck, and I wish my boobs were smaller because it’s extremely difficult to find bras that support me, feel comfortable, and don’t stab me every five seconds.
Overall, I’d say 3/5 ⭐. I would say 4/5, but gender is a b!tch and I’m not feeling particularly female today.
#9
Um, yes? I don’t really care tbh
#10
Eh. Too many hormones and the fear of being kidnapped/raped/followed sucks. Also there’s too much misogyny. Overall, 3/10 stars
#11
I love being a girl because I like a lot of stereotypical girly things like dresses and pink and princesses and pretty hairstyles. The only bad thing is that extremely horrible event that happens once a month
#12
AFAB, hope this counts. overall, 0/8329348753. i’m in pain, my lower regions don’t match up, and my chest is weird and has m***********g stretch marks, and I’m not even over 18!
