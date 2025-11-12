Incredible Mirror Glaze Cakes By Ksenia Penkina

by

Recently expanding her social media presence to Reddit, Ksenia Penkina is a famous pastry chef that specializes in Mirror Glaze Mousse Cakes. Famous for having the most popular Mirror Glazed Cakes on Social Media with more than 300k followers on her Instagram (@ksenia.penkina) and Facebook (@ksenia.penkina) pages, her mesmerizing cake designs make any viewers jaw drop and crave for more (or crave for a bite of her incredible food art).

Ksenia travels around the world to teach Master Classes to those who wish to create these beautiful cakes themselves! Also having Online Classes diligently developed for beginners, she has dramatically grown her, already extensive student network, worldwide. Sharing and spreading her cake ideas to those who have no professional baking experience, however, at the same time wants to create innovational edible art, simply from home.

Now let’s let the cool cakes speak for themselves:

More info: Instagram

“Mirror mirror on the … cake”

“Exotic Passion” Entremet

Beautiful Spider Web Effect

“Kiwi-Mango” entremet exclusively for So Good Magazine

Like a painting.

Cake with a gold twist.

Her cakes on the grill.

Gorgeous Experiment.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
