Hey Pandas, What Do People Complain About That You Just Want To Slap Them In The Face For? (Closed)

#1
Wearing a mask.
#2
My school had soup one time for lunch and it was either that or spicy chips. I chose the soup because I knew everyone would chose the chips and there would be a long line for it. Anyway, I got me soup and some chocolate milk for my friend that had no money. I went to our table and it was packed with the popular kids in our school. I walked out of their way and gave him his chocolate milk. Then the girls came over with tons of makeup. Like she was even applying an extra layer of lipstick with her friends like they were all in sync. My friend finished his milk and he asked me to go get another one for him. I went away for a few mminutes and these girls started yelling at him. I rush over and I see brown stuff all over her shirt and face. I asked what happened and she said that he splashed the milk he had on her. Then when she was done explaining, she wanted ME to pay for her makeup. I only had enough money for me to buy lunch and some milk for my friend. When I told her I had no money, she waited until I gave her more makeup. She held out her hand and waited. When I tried to talk she just shushed me. I waited for a few minutes until I snapped. I cut open my milk carton and spilled the milk on her head and watch it drip down. So, instead of slapping her in her face, I just watched her makeup get ruined.
#3
My best friend is a very political person and never shuts up about “OoOoh kAmALa HaRriS sUcks” Like i don’t care. I’m not a political person. I hate politics. Call me a hillbilly but I think our last and current president suck but thats just my opinion. It drives me crazy when she talks about the president and vice president “oh she did weed once” OK I DONT CARE SHUT UP and I want to slap her in her know-it-all face.
#4
There is this person I know that says that it doesn’t make sense that white people can’t say the “N” word, but blacks/mixes can. I told her that way back in history it was used to describe a black person/slave. I told her it was extremely disrespectful, and if a white person in high school said it, they could get jumped. She disagreed with me and said, “It’s not bad.” (Even though she is a nice person, we disagree with each other 90% of the time over each other standards). Even though she doesn’t say the word, she still thinks it’s okay for a white person to say it. It’s so annoying when kids cuss and talk about bad things on the bus, and they get annoyed when you try to tell them to stop.
#5
1. The LGBTQ+ community
2. Black Lives Matter
3. Wearing Mask
4. Religion
5. The way people can and can’t dress
#6
I used to know this one girl that would always sit in the back corner of the classroom and text her friends (my school has a no phone policy and she knows it) one time the teacher saw her phone and took it away. I then spent my entire lunch time listening to her complaining about why the teacher shouldn’t have taken her phone. The whole time I’m thinking she shouldn’t have had her phone in class, I’ve never wanted to smack someone so bad for being dumb.
#7
My teacher she will not stop talking about her life she can relate the word the to something sad like this “oh but you think it’s hard to Wright this essay well I have to work every day every year for y’all” and she called our whole class idiots so agree or disagree with me on this BUT SHE SHOULD GET FIRED!!
#8
It annoys me when people say “wells there’s people who have it worse than you, you are lucky”. I know that there are people who are less fortunate, but I still am having a bad day. Just because others are having a worse time doesn’t mean that I can’t be having a hard time
#9
Fast food workers making $15 an hour. This person at if they make that much they wont want to go to school to get better jobs.
#10
Not being able to control my emotions while having a panic attack
#11
wearing a mask and the amount of salt on french fries
#12
my sis complain bout me and i wanna knock her to africa
#13
if you complain about communism or leftists and all that, but don’t even know what communism is, you deserve to get slapped. communism is not the government controlling everything!!
#14
When people complain about being short near me because I’m like 5 ft tall and the people that complain are always at least 6 in taller than me. I just stare at them until they realize most of the time (or look down and see my face).
#15
It bothers me when parents complain about their child’s behavior. I want to shout at them, ‘You are the parent! Show them or explain to them the correct behavior!’ Kids don’t automatically know what is the right way to do things. Or the parent gets mad bc child made a mess. Were you watching? Did you remove the possible problem so the child could not get it? Kids are inquisitive by nature. It’s how they learn. If you leave a can of paint near them then of course they are going to experiment with it and get it everywhere. Why did you leave them alone with it?
#16
Complaints about standing in queues. The longer the queue is, the more is the number of people waiting JUST LIKE YOU’RE SUPPOSED TO, so you need to shut the f**k up and calm down.
#17
When they complain about not wanting to wear masks. Like, you wear pants right? It is like that but for your face. It doesn’t obstruct your breathing and it protects other people. If you don’t wear a mask, you are selfish.
#18
I mean my friend says he can eat 12 twinkies in a minute and i hate it.
