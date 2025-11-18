Memes Of My Love Triangle: I Love My Boyfriend, But He Loves Coffee (13 Pics)

My boyfriend and I have been together for 5 years now, but I can see him marrying his coffee machine sooner than he marries me.
What’s a girl to do, other than create an Instagram account dedicated to humoring his coffee obsession and snobbery?
Forgive my obvious sarcasm—it comes from desperation. It’s difficult to compete with his love for coffee. I think my suffering deserves some wider recognition. I’ve put together some memes based on classical paintings, but there are more on my Instagram.
#1 Just Like Any Coffee Snob He Has Very Strong Opinions
#2 Magic Happens In The Kitchen. Not Where It Should
#3 Too Much Money Is Spent On The Coffee Toys – Instead Of My Gifts
#4 I Read His Mind, But It’s Not Very Interesting – Just Coffee Stuff
#5 He Spends Too Much Time With Hoffmann – Instead Of Being With Me
#6 Trips And Romantic Walks With Him Are Like
#7 He Does This. Every. Single. Time
#8 Coffee Is What Inspires And Excites Him – Not Me
#9 Our Opinions Differ, Just As Our Priorities
#10 I Don’t Drink Coffee. But In The Mornings We Fight For The Kettle
#11 I Am Sure You Know What It’s Like
#12 Wayyy Too Much Effort Is Spent On Making A Perfect Cup Of Coffee
#13 He Knows Exactly Where His Coffee Comes From
