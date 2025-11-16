Hey Pandas, What Disrespectful Thing Your Family Has Done To You That They Thought Was “Helping”? (Closed)

Grandparents doing what they want with your kids even if you asked them not to. Family trying to force a religious affiliation on you. Mother-in-law horror stories. The list is endless.
We all have issues wherein our families and even close friends have done some mightily disrespectful things to us in the name of “helping” – but more often just helping themselves. Call out your family for the worst of it!
#1
my mom forced me and my siblings to attend a summer bible school because she thought it would help “cleanse our souls” instead it made me hate both her and church more.
#2
Not my family, but an old friend! I always sleep with stuffed animals and she told me that I shouldn’t because “boys wouldn’t like me” if I did that! I don’t think “boys” would like me very much if I haven’t slept for a week and I turn into a monster lmao
#3
Deciding what I can or cannot wear. My mom believes she has the best fashion sense and whatever opinion she holds, goes. I can choose for myself thanks.
#4
A couple years ago I was separating from my now ex husband. I had found out about an affair and at first had decided to try and see things through and go to marriage counseling. I didn’t want to tell my family about the affair for fear of judgement. My brother and I are very close and I needed someone to lean on. I told him everything, of course he was upset for me, and I begged him not to tell my mother, that I would tell her on my own terms. A week later I was bombarded with texted from both my mother and brother telling me what an idiot I was and I must have no self respect… and so on. I was so hurt and confused and they were so not helpful at all. In the long run I wised up, realized I was wasting my time on the ex, and filed for divorce. I now live halfway across the country and have a lovely life with a supportive and honest partner and our dogs :) . I know my family wanted to protect me but they went about it in the worst possible way and basically kicked me when I was down.
