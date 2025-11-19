Hey Pandas, What Disaster Escape Scenarios Often Play Out In Your Mind? (Closed)

I often think about the scenario where I am in the middle of taking a dump when a massive earthquake strikes.
#1
Even though I live far from the coastline, I keep thinking what I would do in the event of a tsunami. Go somewhere high, for sure. I keep thinking about what would happen if my overbearing mom were with me. She would tell me to not panic and run. Probably go out on the beach and keep mentioning how weird the water is receding. All the while I’m shouting at her to GET INLAND AND UP HIGH while she ignores me, as usual. Then I have to just take action on my own and watch her get swept away from her stubbornness.
#2
My city has a rather high risk of earthquakes. The last major one had 7,4 degrees intensity on Richter scale, and it was devastating. Many people died because they didn’t know how to react or didn’t have basic stuff to stay alive until help came. According to seismologists, we can expect a new major earthquake anytime.
So I’m not “playing scenarios” in my mind; instead, I made some preparations.
I have an emergency backpack with canned food (for several days), medical kit, batteries, radio, water, a fire extinguisher and various useful tools. I am ready to be evacuated (with my pet bird) if needed.
I took a course at Red Cross to refresh my knowledge re. first aid. I have written scenarios re. what to do/ what not to do if I am caught at home, at work, on the street, in another building. I insisted to have metal pipes for gas in my apartment (instead of PVC, which is literally plastic) because they are more resistant. If damaged, you have more time to react and to stop the gas leaks or a possible fire. I try to avoid old, unrestored buildings as they will be the first to collapse.
There is no guarantee these would be enough, but I feel that I have an extra chance. Let it come.
#3
I sometimes imagine how I would stop a school shooting if one were to occur. And the fact that I even thought to imagine it is just sad.
#4
Because the threat of nuclear war is so palpable these days and the fact that I live in London, which is quite likely to be among the first cities in the UK to be nuked. Because of that, I always think of just running to the nearest underground station and trying to whether the initial blast down there.
But the odds of that being successful vary depending on the power of the bomb. To be honest, while it makes sense to try to run and hide, the chances are that, no matter where you run, how good you think your cover is or how prepared you think you are, the chances of surving such an explosion are pretty much zero. You either have to be really far away or deep underground. Below the Tube station.
In any case, in London, you would get a four minute warning of a nuclear strike. I can’t make a cup of tea in four minutes, which I’m going to want to enjoy before my bright fiery death. There’s no point in running or even panicking. I mentioned in a previous post that if the bombs fly, I would hope and pray that the nuke would land on ME.
