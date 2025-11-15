Hey Pandas, What Did You Want To Be When You Grew Up And What Is Your Job Now?

Like a doctor, police officer, or an astronaut.
#1
I want to become a singer when I grow up, so right now I am currently writing songs and practicing my singing! Right now I’m a middle school student, so…I have a lot of time. 😅
#2
I wanted to be an archeologist/adventurer/mummies hunter and now I’m a community manager at Bored Panda. Which is way more realistic than being Brendan Fraser…
#3
A chef and a part time writer. Still my dream :D
#4
I always dreamt of working at a theater. Either as a an actress or as an make up artist. And now I’m an office manager working at a car dealer :)
#5
My mom wanted to be a meteorologist. She works at a lobbying firm
#6
I take after my grandad who, even in his late 80’s still says, ‘I don’t know what I want to do when I grow up’. I currently work for the NHS and as a writer.
#7
My dream job is something that has to do with animals just I don’t know yet. But I have lot’s of time because I’m only in middle school.
#8
I went back and forth between wanting to be a doctor and a teacher. (I was also convinced that I was the reincarnation of Edward Teach, aka Blackbeard the Pirate, so I always kind of assumed that piracy was a back-up career.)
Currently, I’m pretty much unemployed except for occasional private tutoring and some online editing. Piracy has proven to be a less reliable back-up than I planned.
#9
I always wanted to study computer science……now i work at as a social worker and my only time on the computer is when i read emails
#10
To run my own jewelry making business. To run my own entertainment venue. To be an artistic director of a large theatre. I’m a waitress :/ not yet I say but someday :)
Follow Us