Hey Pandas, What Did You Want To Be As A Child? (Closed)

#1
A cowgirl. It seemed cool ;w;
#2
An actress
#3
A stuntman
#4
A police. Yeah not an officer or police officer. A police. Now I don’t want to be a cop.
#5
#6
Plumber. All I can say is that my moms friends, husband was a plumber.
#7
I wanted to work with animals, I still do,
but reality came in the way and I had to do something else for a living
#8
It changed over time, when I was a kid I wanted to be an artist because I really liked to draw and paint. When I got a bit older I realized I wasn’t very good at it so in my early teens I wanted to be a lawyer. Then I realized that lawyers lie a lot and protect criminals so I changed my mind.
#9
a firetruck
#10
I wanted to dig around in people’s brains and figure out what was wrong with them.
#11
A palaeontologist I like dinosaurs
#12
I am still technically a child (teen)
but I want to be a paediatrictian
#13
A vet or the owner of a petshop.
