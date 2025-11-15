Hey Pandas, What Did You Want To Be As A Child? (Closed)

#1

A cowgirl. It seemed cool ;w;

#2

An actress

#3

A stuntman

#4

A police. Yeah not an officer or police officer. A police. Now I don’t want to be a cop.

#5

#6

Plumber. All I can say is that my moms friends, husband was a plumber.

#7

I wanted to work with animals, I still do,
but reality came in the way and I had to do something else for a living

#8

It changed over time, when I was a kid I wanted to be an artist because I really liked to draw and paint. When I got a bit older I realized I wasn’t very good at it so in my early teens I wanted to be a lawyer. Then I realized that lawyers lie a lot and protect criminals so I changed my mind.

#9

a firetruck

#10

I wanted to dig around in people’s brains and figure out what was wrong with them.

#11

A palaeontologist I like dinosaurs

#12

I am still technically a child (teen)
but I want to be a paediatrictian

#13

A vet or the owner of a petshop.

