Hey Pandas! What Did You Learn Today? (Closed)

Please nothing offensive to LGBTQ+! ty!
TIL that the heads on Easter Island have bodies! I had no idea!
That my liver is prediabetic :s
If you keep yelling for 8 years, 7 months, and 6 days, you would produce enough sound energy to heat up a cup of tea
Corpses can sit up on their own because of involuntary muscle reactions and gas buildup. From the disturbing facts article :)
I learned that an analogy for “silent” is “listen”. That’s kinda trippy ngl. Like you need to listen to silence and you need silence to listen.
That my crush is straight:( Also that the Barbie doll’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, from Willows, Wisconsin. Her birthday is March 9, 1959, when she was first displayed at the New York Toy Fair. (barbiemedia.com)
That eating 36 bottles of toothpaste will kill you.
my state made the first hamburger (1895 (new this before but just wanna to add it)) , poloroid camera ( 1934(didnt know this)) , helicopter(1939( didnt known this)) and color television
the first automobile law was passed by my state with a speed limit of 12 and the first lollipop making machine opened for business in 1908. what state do i live in try not to search it up be honest
how to ice skate without almost getting an concussion ( last week I was ice skating and I was only 9 minutes in and then I slipped and hit my head)
that I might have ✨Misophonia✨
