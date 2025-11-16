Hey Pandas, What Did You Dream About Last? (Closed)

If you’re like me, you have random dreams that make no apparent sense. Just keep it appropriate please!
#1
I dreamt of big flies flying around my had. Woke up because I wanted to hit them. 😂
#2
I had a pet water bottle named 2D Man
#3
I dreamt that I was Spider-Man, felt like I was falling off a skyscraper
#4
so I watched the Super Bowl on Sunday, wanted the Bengals to win so badly, I was so destroyed by their loss that I couldn’t sleep. so I got out of bed and played FNAF, for an hour, I started to have dreams of Freddy Fazbear throwing a ball to j’marr chase. it was a weird night…
TLDR: The FNaF cast played football and now I’m starting to question my life.
#5
I’ve been keeping a dream journal so this will be easy for me. The most recent dream i remember is this: there were a few characters from “the mazing worl of gumball” running with me away from a cursed evil turtle. I kept jumping from ledges untill i bumped into my maths teacher and my old classmate. My teacher drove me to my previous school which was redecorated to look like a posh victorian palace. There was a glass staircase that was built which somehow helpled the homeless. I temporarily became aware that i was dreaming and said that i missed everyone in my previous school. Then my father took me to the school nurse for my regular dentist checkup. We had to board a train that arrived in my school which would take me to my friend’s house address we found from the Amazon app.
#6
I had a dream that was reminding me to remember to get my keys.
So I was running home getting chased by Ballora but then I realised that I had forgotten my keys so I let Ballora jumpscare me and it was really goofy sounding and in the dream I closed my eyes and then I got my keys and continued running home and when I got inside my house the dream ended.
Tl;Dr, got chased by Ballora, forgot my keys, got jumpscared, got my keys, went home.
#7
I dreamt that I was at the beach.
#8
I dreamt that a huge anaconda wrapped itself around my pitbulls. One pit was still twitching, so my fiancee went outside and shot the dog in the head.
#9
my cousin was drunk (which, we’re very much underage so it didn’t make sense.) and we were on a retreat somewhere with my friends. somehow we ended up at this abandoned store that had candy and other cool stuff and we ended up shoplifting some red vine licorice? idk it was weird, then we were heading back to the building we were staying at but on the way we got caught by police (which was partially due to a slight trauma i have irl that has to do police but we’re not gonna get into that.) but the officer was like your sterotypical donut-loving overweight male cop and he handcuffed me and then took the licorice and ate it and then just walked away. then my cousin and i teleported or something and we were suddenly at a place that kind of resembled Superstar Daycare from FNaF: Security Breach (which I really love Sun so I guess that makes sense. He’s precious.) and my cousin and I were crawling around the play area tubes looking for each other. then i crawled across a bit of netting and we were rEuNiTeD and then we teleported again back to the building we were staying at with friends, and apparently it was 2am now but neither of us could sleep so we woke everyone up and randomly we all gathered together and started singing all of Hamilton. then i woke up and I am disappointed to inform you that it was all a dream :,)
#10
So, in this lovely dream of mine, I was at weird version of my aunt’s house, with two or three of my friends. Then, this group of boys walk over, and one of my friends likes one of the boys, and one of the boys likes her back. And they both know that. Their solution? She shoves a bunch of M&M’s in her mouth, and he sprays like, the entire can of whipped cream in his mouth. I don’t remember much else, except that we referred to this as the “Whipped Cream Incident” for the rest of the dream.
#11
For the author of this post, your profile pic is amazing, America’s favorite fighting Frenchman! :D I believe my last dream was about getting lost in a school building that wasn’t even my school haha
#12
Last night’s dream was bizarre. I live in Ireland. I dreamt that my partner and I were walking by a river and a riverboat captain offered to take us to see the Elephants in a nearby zoo. So we took him up on the offer, the zoo had all these canals through it, and the boat meant we beat all the queues. So we got to the Elephant bit, but there weren’t any. But David Attenborough was there – and he was telling everyone that THESE elephants are really rude, and respond well to rudeness. So he was telling us loads of rude stories, and swearing LOTS, and as he was telling us all this, we could see Elephants come out of their hiding places and come slightly closer – as if they were more trusting if people dropped F bombs and talked about rude stories.
