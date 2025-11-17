Hey Pandas, What Did A Florida Woman Do On Your Birthday? (Closed)

Many of us have heard stories about wild and crazy antics that “Florida Man” has gotten up to, but what about “Florida Woman”? If you’re up for it, feel free to share some memorable or interesting stories about both below!
#1
On March 24th, “Florida woman was arrested in a topless rampage at McDonalds”.
#2
Woman-
Flagler County, Florida, deputies arrested a woman they said placed Easter eggs with explicit images in strangers mailboxes.
Florida woman sets neighbor’s home on fire with bug spray, lighter in act of revenge, deputies say
Man-
Florida man was arrested at an Olive Garden after police say he caused a drunken disturbance and was shoveling spaghetti into his mouth
#3
Florida Family Hospitalized After Eating LSD-Laced Steak Bought At Walmart
#4
Florida woman gets surgery to add a third breast
:/
#5
A Florida woman is accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase for hours until he died
#6
Florida Woman arrested after pet spider monkey allegedly attacks Home Depot employees
#7
“Police: Florida woman in jail after squeezing boyfriend’s genitals ‘until they bled'”
#8
Florida woman got arrested for sucking a police officers prosthetic… um… hotdog
#9
a florida woman repeatedly hit a man in the head with a hammer sunday over a dispute about a pork chop, investigators said (october 22)
