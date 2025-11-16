Hey Pandas, What Candy Would You Always Trade With Someone Else When You Trick Or Treat? (Closed)

Candy flavours might not be for everyone, and we do trade with our siblings every so often. What candy do you guys always give away when you’d get it?
#1
I’d always trade my Warheads for Butterfingers with my brother. He loves sour and spicy things. I can’t get behind them; they make my mouth burn and give me a headache. Chocolate stuff is much more my taste!
#2
i don’t like reese’s, i find them too sweet and the peanut underwhelming. i’ll trade them for warheads, those slap.
#3
Dunno if I’ll get some flak for this one, but I just couldn’t ever really enjoy the flavour of a Tootsie Roll.
They always tasted weird to me, and the texture just didn’t feel right every time I ate one. I’d always get some kind of Hershey bar off my brother, especially if it’s Cookies and Cream flavoured.
#4
I have always loved dark chocolate alot more than milk chocolate. And my brothers are the opposite. So trading was easy!
#5
I trade my almond joys away. I don’t like them but everyone else does
#6
Twizzlers. I just hate the taste and texture, but my brother loves them.
