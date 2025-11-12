Changing Faces By Ján Teplan

Slovakian born, London resident and avid explorer. Ján has always been artistically influenced by his surroundings and travels. Passionate about art from a young age, he became an award-winning artist in his teenage years. His work evolves around figurative art and fashion displayed inexpressive manner, he uses various media from graphite, charcoal to acrylic and oil paint.
The project that I have submitted is part of a series of sketches evolved around people and fashion. The changing faces of today life and constantly moving media.
More info: janteplan.com
Cat jumper, acrylic on paper
Face II, acrylic on paper
Face III, acrylic on paper
Face IV, acrylic on paper
Flowers I, acrylic on paper
Flowers II, acrylic on papaer
Who? acrylic on paper
