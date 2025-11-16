Hey Pandas, What Are Your Weirdest Habits?

What are your weird habits, habits you used to have or even weird things you do when alone?
#1
For me, when I was younger, I would always have the covers over so ‘nothing could get me’. I even did this on hot summer nights because I was afraid. Thankfully that stopped when I got a raised bed. For some reason I thought that whatever I thought was under my bed couldn’t reach me XD
#2
When I was a kid it was how if I was wearing shorts I would have to hold the bottom of them when I was standing up or walking. Its like I didnt know what to do with my hands.
As an adult it’s probably calling my cats weird names with no shame. I call them ‘monkey butt’s, ‘butt faces, ‘pumpkin babies’ and other weird stuff. My boyfriend does think it is weird and hates their nicknames.
#3
My weirdest habit is probably listening to Camilo’s part in we dont talk about bruno on loop for 4 hours straight
#4
I have no idea why, but I look thru magazines backwards.
Follow Us