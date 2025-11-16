Hey Pandas, What Are Your Weird Study Habits? (Closed)

In complete honesty, I’ve got ADHD and I’m starting college this year and I need some tips. And I don’t mean the classic “just write in your planner!” or “keep organized throughout the year!” I’ve never been good at school and I’m tired of having the same constant neurotypical agenda pushed onto me.
So I’m asking you, what are the weird things you’ve done to pay attention in class or to study or keep motivated during school? One of my weirdest but best is making those sticky-note murder diagrams with post-its and strings on my walls in order to be able to “see” and better understand book plots. Your turn!
#1
I have an A.S., a B.S.B.A., and a M.B.A. none of which were easy to achieve. I hand wrote everything I could that my Prof’s wrote on the chalk or white bored. After class I would look up those topics in my textbook and hand write key info. I would spend 20-30 minutes at a time doing this to retain the info. If it was a math class I would repeat math lessons to help remember equations.
Yes this took a lot of time and I had little social life but I did achieve my three degrees. Also of note, the only degree that helped me get a job was my A.S. working at a newspaper. My degrees are in business but I made a living as a graphic designer after stumbling into it and having not studied it. Being a graphic designer was fun and satisfying.
Good luck in your endeavors.
#2
I take notes galore, outline my chapters, and I guess the weirdest is listening to my lessons while napping with headphones. I was told that you can retain information in your sleep. Not sure if it works for everyone, but it helps me. Seems to be true.
#3
I found distance away from distractions & quiet helped. I had a carrel staked out in the university library, way back in the 900s. There was a memorial grove on campus, I’d go there to read. I tried to do as much as possible on campus because there was too much else to do at home.
Follow Us