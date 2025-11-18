Hey Pandas, How Should I Prepare For My Uni?

So I am starting uni next week and this is going to be my first time staying away from home, in a hostel. Also I think uni life is definitely different from school life so what to expect? How to prepare?
All advices are welcome! Just don’t be rude, please.
#1
Try to make friends and do things outside of classes, don’t spend all your time in your room. Get regular exercise as well. Give yourself set times to get assignments done, try not to let them pile up. Unlike school (in my experience) you are given weeks and weeks of notice for when they are due, so try to break it into smaller parts. Also, don’t be afraid to ask your tutors/lecturers if you don’t understand anything. I didn’t follow all of this advice, so although I passed my course, I could have done better :)
#2
Be mindful of your course load. Try not to over extend yourself with too many obligations. If you get burn out it can be hard to pull yourself out of it. Take a course right away in how to use the library effectively. This knowledge will help you in ever single class.
