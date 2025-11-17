Hey Pandas, What Are Your Unpopular Opinions On Serious Topics?

I’ve heard unpopular opinions about many simple things like food and culture. What are your unpopular on more serious topics like war, politics, relationships, social structure and injustice, conspiracy, etc?
#1
one single thing about you shouldn’t be your whole identity. it gets annoying as hell. you can talk about that interest, but not ALL THE TIME. there is no way that you don’t like anything else.(and i’m saying this as someone who got carried away about something i liked a lot for a while. it wasn’t too long, but i soon realized i was annoying everyone and i apologized)
it goes for anything, hobbies, talents, parts of your identity. you have so much more to you than just that one thing, so show it. i hope people don’t take this in the wrong way, there can be exceptions, but for the most part i think people can avoid doing this.
thx for listening to my ted talk. shanila, out
(i have no idea why i decided to do an outro lolol)
#2
You don’t have an obligation to stay with someone/stay friends with someone because they are dealing with mental health issues. Some people act different when they are dealing with mental health struggles like anxiety/depression/etc, and you don’t have to stay friends with them when they are constantly yelling at you, being rude, not accepting help. If people don’t want help, you don’t have an obligation to risk your well-being to be their therapist
#3
NO MORE SKIN FARMS!!! EVERYONE THINKS IM OVERREACTING BUT IM NOT!!
#4
whatever the reason why u wanna end urself its not worth it. there are people around you who cares and loves you the way you are.yeah u still feel s****y, it will get better if you just believe in urself. u need trust
#5
Addiction does not meet the criteria specified for a core disease entity, calling it a ”disease” takes the power away from positive change and locks the person in a victim state.
#6
I actually have a good one. First to clarify, I do not hate our environment and I am fully wanting to support it and do the small things I can for 15 and stuff, but my point is:
I do not agree with the banning of combustion fueled cars. My reason? The culture behind. I could go in for ages at the things cars do for people. I mean for example, racing goes back to the first cars EVER and like how many movies, books, comics, songs, and just media and things people love that involve them. If all cars just go around humming with a motor, then I just don’t think that holds the same hobby/interest to the millions of enthusiasts. Like gee, I spend my spare time researching old Honda prelude models and I have a collection of 12 1/18 model cars, each which I clean regularly and they are my literal passion and my escape from life. I sit and dream about my first car BUT I DON’T WANT IT TO BE A SILLY ELECTRIC SPACESHIP LOOKING THING. And I wanna be able to rev it a little and hear the engine, take it home, work on the engine tuning. They honestly tho are all pieces of art all the way through history. Every model ever that will be discontinued are like irreplaceable and I think just pulling the plug on making future passion for others.
Now you could say, can’t you be enthusiastic about electric? WELL MAYBE IF CAR COMPANIES HAD TO MAKE THEM LOOK MODERN AND UGLY. For example, the 2024 dodge electric muscle line up is trying to show that it can be eco and also still hardcore car lover stuff. If other companies did this then maybe it would be a little better but I think that for a while, and not under one certain point in time, they shouldn’t stop production of combustion cars or the fuel for them. Not without very gradual changes. I just find big exhausts, body kits and turbochargers so fun, and that’s just me and my passion, but just imagine for example the arty people reading this, imagine one day they made it so you aren’t allowed to use a certain type of paint that goes really well.
That sums me up :)
#7
I may get downvoted but… oh well
PERSONALLY I think parents/caretakers shouldn’t force their religion on their children. Just because, say, your child is growing up in a [religious] household doesn’t mean they’re going to have the same values as you. For sure, you can teach them about the religion you follow, but be open about things. If your child doesn’t believe, don’t force them to. Their views may change over time. The best thing you can do is support them
#8
Crimea is legitimately russian land (before I get labelled as a russobot, this applies to only Crimea, not any other land outside of Russia’s internationally recognized borders)
#9
You can dislike people, you don’t have to love everyone. You can dislike them for whatever reason you see fit, it’s your reason. It doesn’t matter. If you disagree with them for something and don’t like them, big deal. Hypothetical example, if I disagree with someone for being transgender, it’s not a big deal. I don’t have to like them, support them, or agree with them. It’s my opinion. Opinions are valid. I don’t have to do anything. I HAVE that right.
#10
Cyber bullying isn’t real, just turn off the screen,
If you kill your self you get a one way ticket to Hell,
I’m not homophobic or transphobic, I just dont like the lgbtq that much,
Come and get me, you downvoting sh*ts
Follow Us