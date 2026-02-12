Jennifer Stone: Bio And Career Highlights

Jennifer Stone: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Jennifer Stone

February 12, 1993

Tarrant County, Texas, US

33 Years Old

Aquarius

Who Is Jennifer Stone?

Jennifer Lindsay Stone is an American actress and nurse, known for her vibrant personality and diverse career path. She gained widespread recognition as a child actor, captivating audiences with her memorable roles.

Her breakout moment came playing Harper Finkle on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place, where her quirky best friend character became a fan favorite. This role launched her into the public eye and established her comedic talent.

Early Life and Education

A focus on family marked Jennifer Stone’s early years in Tarrant County, Texas. She began performing on stage at six years old, quickly developing a passion for acting.

Stone later attended Glendale Community College, earning an Associate of Science in Nursing. Her education continued at Azusa Pacific University, where she completed a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, driven by her personal experience with type 1 diabetes.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has not marked Jennifer Stone’s public life. She was reportedly in a relationship with Dan Benson in the early 2010s.

Stone has no publicly confirmed children and, to date, maintains privacy regarding any current romantic partners.

Career Highlights

Jennifer Stone’s career first took off with the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place, where her role as Harper Finkle spanned five successful years. She also appeared in films such as Secondhand Lions and Mean Girls 2.

Beyond acting, Stone launched a significant career transition, becoming a registered nurse and actively advocating for type 1 diabetes awareness. She joined the front lines as an emergency room nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signature Quote

“I’d like people to feel seen, no matter what they’re going through.”

