Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 5 Movie Soundtracks? (Closed)

by

Hey Pandas, I’m new to BP and I’d love to get to know you all. So, I’d love to know what your top 5 movie soundtracks are. It doesn’t have to be in any order cuz I know it can be hard choosing 1st, 2nd etc.

It can be instrumental or a song-based soundtrack. Can’t wait to find out more about you!

#1

Lord of the Rings.
The Lion King.
Ratatouille.

Those are the three I can listen to for hours straight.

#2

Addams Family
Aladdin
The Lion King
Pleasantville
Anastasia
Spirit Stallion of the Cimarron
The Little Mermaid (original)

#3

The Greatest Showman
Burlesque
Mama Mia
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Dirty Dancing

#4

Beetlejuice
Mean girls
The prom
Hamilton
Newsies

#5

Flash
Highlander
Empire Records
A Night at the Roxbury
Kung Fu Hustle

#6

Deadpool 1,2
GOTG 1,2,3
Spiderverse 1,2
Moon Knight
Venom 1,2
(I may have other but just don’t remember them at the moment)

#7

End of Days
Hackers
Kill Bill vol.1
Garden State
Romeo & Juliet

#8

Juno, Clueless, The Lion King, Guardians of the Galaxy and School of Rock.

#9

I love The Greatest Showman so thats number one, (can anime and tv count) demon slayer, and steven universe the movie are some of my favorites

#10

My top 5 would have to be (not in order)
– Top Gun
– Last of the Mohicans
– Robin Hood Prince of Thieves
– Fast and Furious 7
– Transformers movie score by Steve Jablonsky

#11

Mamma Mia, Phantom of the opera, Newsies, Guardians of the galaxy, Moulin Rouge

#12

• Kikujiro – Joe Hisaishi
• The Terminal – John Williams
• Cinema Paradiso – Ennio Morricone
• Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – Klaus Badelt
• The Imitation Game – Alexandre Desplat

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Hairstylist Shares How A Proper Haircut Changes A Person (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Paranormal 911
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2019
Mayans MC Episode 1
Everything We Know about Mayans MC Season 2 So Far
3 min read
May, 8, 2019
Slow Life: Hypnotizing Macro Timelapse Of Exotic Corals Made With 150,000 Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
LOST Numbers: 42 reasons to tune in to season 6 of ‘LOST’ « TVOvermind
3 min read
Dec, 31, 2009
Tattoos Made By This Artist Look Like Illustrations, And Here Are 42 of Her Best Works
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.