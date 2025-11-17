Hey Pandas, What Are Your Top 5 Movie Soundtracks? (Closed)

Hey Pandas, I’m new to BP and I’d love to get to know you all. So, I’d love to know what your top 5 movie soundtracks are. It doesn’t have to be in any order cuz I know it can be hard choosing 1st, 2nd etc.
It can be instrumental or a song-based soundtrack. Can’t wait to find out more about you!
#1
Lord of the Rings.
The Lion King.
Ratatouille.
Those are the three I can listen to for hours straight.
#2
Addams Family
Aladdin
The Lion King
Pleasantville
Anastasia
Spirit Stallion of the Cimarron
The Little Mermaid (original)
#3
The Greatest Showman
Burlesque
Mama Mia
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Dirty Dancing
#4
Beetlejuice
Mean girls
The prom
Hamilton
Newsies
#5
Flash
Highlander
Empire Records
A Night at the Roxbury
Kung Fu Hustle
#6
Deadpool 1,2
GOTG 1,2,3
Spiderverse 1,2
Moon Knight
Venom 1,2
(I may have other but just don’t remember them at the moment)
#7
End of Days
Hackers
Kill Bill vol.1
Garden State
Romeo & Juliet
#8
Juno, Clueless, The Lion King, Guardians of the Galaxy and School of Rock.
#9
I love The Greatest Showman so thats number one, (can anime and tv count) demon slayer, and steven universe the movie are some of my favorites
#10
My top 5 would have to be (not in order)
– Top Gun
– Last of the Mohicans
– Robin Hood Prince of Thieves
– Fast and Furious 7
– Transformers movie score by Steve Jablonsky
#11
Mamma Mia, Phantom of the opera, Newsies, Guardians of the galaxy, Moulin Rouge
#12
• Kikujiro – Joe Hisaishi
• The Terminal – John Williams
• Cinema Paradiso – Ennio Morricone
• Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – Klaus Badelt
• The Imitation Game – Alexandre Desplat
