“From Russia With Love:” Shocked About Working Conditions In The USA, Person Lists What It’s Like In Russia

r/AntiWork introduces itself as a subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, or simply want more information on anti-work ideas and personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles.
It was created in 2013 but has become especially popular in recent months during the Great Resignation. We at Bored Panda have also covered some of its posts that touch upon important topics such as salary negotiation or getting overworked.
Just a few days ago, a member of this online community who goes by the nickname u/SlowFlash420, came forward saying that reading these stories made them think that even their “mafia-run” and “kleptocratic” home country has better working conditions than in many places in the US. Here’s why.
Americans aren’t psyched about things in their country too. Only 32 percent of workers polled in August 2021 said they were “completely satisfied” with the amount of on-the-job stress they face, down from 35 percent who reported feeling totally fine with their levels of stress in 2020, according to a survey by Gallup.
Other factors like promotion opportunities and salaries also received lower marks than in the recent past. Only 42 percent of workers expressed “complete satisfaction” with their career opportunities and only 38 percent were satisfied by their pay. Less than 50 percent of workers were also completely satisfied with the health insurance offered by their employers.
Interestingly, the data shows that time off and workplace safety did not contribute to workplace stress in a meaningful way. In other words, you can’t just throw vacation time at employees and expect them to be happy.
The Labor Department reported that 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in September. That number surpassed August’s roughly 4.3 million and hiked the quits rate as a percentage of the labor force to 3%, also a record.
All this job movement has employers scrambling to respond to the rapidly evolving expectations of their workers. They say they’re listening and, in many cases, are offering employees vastly different ways of working. But at the same time, many executives are running their companies with the quiet hope that things will eventually go back to some version of the way they were pre-pandemic.
