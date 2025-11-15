13 Useful And Potentially Life-Saving Safety Tips For Concerts Shared By This TikToker

Where there are crowds, there is a bigger chance of something going wrong. One of the recent tragic examples is the Astroworld concert where several people died and many others were injured.
People who have concerts and go to them know that crowds surging as well as people getting dehydrated and fainting during a concert is not a rare occurrence. There are other things that may happen too, and you should always be aware of your surroundings because security or the artists themselves don’t always notice everything that is happening in the audience.
Image credits: tessfstevens
So an experienced concert attender and a singer herself, Tess Stevens, shared some safety tips that are useful to keep in mind when going to a concert.
#1 Watch Your Back
Most of the time, everybody’s just kind of chillin, and then once the band plays, everybody pushes to the front. When that happens, older men would really enjoy pressing up against the backs of people. And when I mean pressing, it’s like a borderline assault thing. If you feel somebody pressing up against you, look back at them, and just start screaming, even if the band is playing, put both your hands up and point to them. Sometimes men will go as far as to start groping you. That is when you literally start kicking, I do not care if this advice is inappropriate, start kicking.
Image source: tessfstevens, Nicole Mas
#2 If You Go Up To A Large Group Of Women, They Will Take You Under Their Wing And Watch Out For You
This happened to me a couple times at some DIY shows when I was in my late teens, early 20s. Some creepy person would come up, start talking to you and offer a drink. You feel super awkward and ask “Hey, I’m getting some weird vibes. Would you mind if I stood with you guys for a little bit?” More often than not, you’re probably just going to start talking about music and become friends with them.
Image source: tessfstevens, Photographer 192
#3 If You Are Involved In Moshing, Or Like To Do Any Of That Stuff, If Someone Falls Down, You Pick Them Up
I mean, stop what you’re doing. Go over to the person and help them up. Mosh pits are supposed to be a transfer of energy, a celebration of music, not somewhere to unleash your toxic rage, especially around others.
Image source: tessfstevens, Auslandsoesterreicherflickraccountinhaber
#4 Never Take A Drink From Anyone
This could be the friendliest person on earth offering you some water. Sometimes at the barricades, security guards will give you like bottles of water that are sealed. Go for it. If anyone ever tries to give you an open container of any kind, you do not take it.
Image source: tessfstevens, দেবর্ষি রায়
#5 If You Feel Faint, Dizzy Or If You’re Dehydrated Get The Attention Of Medical Personnel Or Security Immediately
But if you’re in this situation where in the middle of a crowd you can’t move, can’t breathe, scream ‘Help! Help! Get me out, get me out! I want out!’ If you’re able to move your arms, wave them wildly. If you are struggling to breathe, angle your head up.
Image source: tessfstevens, West Midlands Police
#6 Once You Enter The Crowd, Keep Track Of How It Compresses Before The Opening Band
If people are already pushing to get up front or to loop you out of your spot by taking their foot and angling it in and trying to push you out of the way, you know that the crowd is going to be rowdy and you might want to remove yourself from the situation and head to the back. The closer a show gets to the headliner, the more compressed a crowd becomes.
Image source: tessfstevens, meaduva
#7 If Both Of Your Feet Are Not Touching The Ground, At Any Point, You Need To Try To Exit The Crowd
Make sure that you’re stable and you’re standing firmly on both feet. If you are able to do that and you’re able to raise your arms, you should have enough room.
Image source: tessfstevens, Dru Bloomfield
#8 If You Feel Uncomfortable, Or Waiting In A Line By Yourself, You Can Totally Make Friends
When I was 15 or 16, I met some great people in line at a Panic At The Disco show, all kids around my age, talking about music the same way that I do, completely passionate. One of them, I think, was wearing the same shirt as me, which is how we started talking.
Image source: tessfstevens, Incase
#9 If You’re A Minor And The Guy From A Band Starts Talking To You And It Gets Uncomfortable Don’t Be Afraid To Just Simply Walk Away
Meeting your heroes is pretty interesting and fun. But if somebody starts to make you feel uncomfortable, especially if they’re in their 20s and you’re in your teens, it can be really freaking weird. And if you are under 18, do not go to a second location with anybody.
Image source: tessfstevens, Russell James Smith
#10 Before You Even Leave The House, You Need To Drink A Lot Of Water And Make Sure You Eat
I know people are not going to want to leave the line to go to the bathroom, but you’re going to need to. So please satiate yourself and make sure that you are doing well. Feeling strong and healthy before going to a show so that you can have the most fun, bounce around and get all your energy out.
Image source: tessfstevens, Joe Goldberg
#11 Always Have A Friend With You, Even If You’re Walking 20 Feet
The buddy system can ward off all kinds of bad stuff, people will look to take advantage of people who are on their own. If you do have to go to a concert by yourself stick around the populated places.
Image source: tessfstevens, Alejandro De La Cruz
#12 Fake Phone Calls
This sounds a little juvenile, but it’s gotten me out of several jams. It is just what I’m saying. Pretend like your phone has just rung or that you’ve gotten an emergency text and say “I gotta go,” “My friend is coming,” “My friend needs me.” Pretend to be on the phone and that kind of discourse for somebody hearing that, if they’re trying to creep on you or do something nefarious, will back them off.
Image source: tessfstevens, Andrey
#13 If You’ve Heard About Allegations, With A Band That You Enjoy, And You’re Not Sure What’s Going On With That And You Want To Make An Objective Opinion That’s Totally Fine
But if you’ve heard about allegations, you start feeling that creepy behavior, run, okay? Nothing is worth an assault, a trauma for you. No amount of fame can fix somebody’s heart.
Image source: tessfstevens
