Hey Pandas, What Are Your Tips For Staying Positive? (Closed)

#1
I tell myself it’s gonna be okay, and that this is probably the worst it’s going to get. :)
#2
Eat exotic Butters UvU
#3
be nice to others and they should do the same
#4
you only have one life so make the best of it
#5
zoom through pain when it hurts
#6
Whenever you’re angry or upset do something you enjoy.
#7
Like Eric Idle said, always look on the bright side of life. It’s not easy and indeed you will encounter trouble, but keep looking on the bright side.
#8
do your best to look on the bright side
#9
A few quotes that i call mine but dunno who’s they are “You are you and you are unique”, “Shall we all deserve the same”
and “No matter how poor, No matter how rich, you are human, and human is you”
#10
MAKE SOMETHIN FO YO FRIENDS
#11
stay negative for covid tests
#12
idk
#13
When you wake up in the morning, tell yourself it going to be a good day. It’s a small thing but it helps. And if you have problems theirs normally someone to talk to about it.
#14
EAT TOAST AND DRINK COFFEE
#15
i would think of the things that make u happy or just think of something that u like. i dont honestly know if this will work but this is what i would do.
#16
As I don’t know who the original credit should go to I will have to defer you to a story I was told many years ago. If you google ‘Professor and the coffee jar’ (I think in the USA it’s a mayonnaise jar), it’s a basic outlook that you should already have but it sometimes helps to have it explained to you again.
#17
I think about Street Fighter just the characters are like puppies and kittens that have been cut out of paper and the background is all pastel and rainbows it’s just kind of funny so don’t judge me.
#18
GIVE ENNARD EXOTIC BUTTERZ
#19
WUV(love)ME
#20
Call a friend!
Draw/Doodle/Sketch!
Write a story/Feelings!
Pray!
Listen to uplifting music!
Write a letter!
Sing!
#21
Staying positive..? Music. It’s always been the most enticing stress reliever for me.
#22
I had a few sessions with a “neuro-linguistic programming” coach several years ago. Basically it wasn’t much more than “if you keep on telling yourself something (positive) about yourself, there comes a time that you start believing it”, but it really helped me to see the world and my own future in a more positive way.
#23
I have not discovered the definitive answer to staying positive. However, I know what usually works for me. 1. Do something that keeps my hands busy, my brain occupied. 2. Don’t tell family or friends you are not in a positive mood, lest they drive you insane with self-cures. 3. If nothing seems to be working to change your mood, go to bed, curl up in the covers, sleep till your condition improves or you metamorph into a beautiful butterfly.
