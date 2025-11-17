Hey Pandas, What Are Your Theories On Why Deja Vu And The Mandela Effect Happen? (Closed)

Deja vu has been around forever. Mandela Effect, however, has only been around for about 15 years. I suspect that one is related to the Hadron Collider. What are YOUR theories/thoughts?
#1
Most Mandela Effect items I have seen come up commonly are related to things that happened during the claimant’s childhood or young adulthood. Children are stupid and human thinking and memory is flawed. You didn’t realize it was the Berenstain Bears when you were a kid because it’s written in cursive, and it’s an unusual name construction and not what your brain is expecting. Most of reading is actually skim+guess – you “read” what you expect words are based on partial information, not what you actually see, as a matter of efficiency. This is why your parents didn’t correct you when you got it wrong – they also expected it to be Berenstein, because that’s a more normal-looking and -sounding name.
#2
I’m pretty sure that we’ve already answered this question before.
#3
Hello my name is Jerry Hicks and I am one of the founders of the International Mandela Effect Conference. One thing that I have focused on for many years is the possible cause to such an effect. Just last month I gave a full talk about it. That talk can be found on the International Mandela Effect Conference (IMEC) YouTube page. Here: https://youtu.be/UPbF6nc7tvE?si=1paxK-Z8f65Q5nU6
Follow Us