Hey Pandas, What Are Your New Year’s Resolutions?

by

Whatever, however big/small, bad or good, unreachable or reachable, tell us!

#1

to get more sleep, finish writing my debut album, to continue learning the guitar and piano, to be kinder to everyone, and just have fun. i feel like this year is going to be a good year for me. i have a new nighttime routine, and i feel like it’s helping me with my sleep issue. i used to wake up 3 or 4 times a night, now it’s 1 or none. i wanna get out into the world like Taylor Swift, and i wanna show the world my voice and how it improves overtime… f***k, i could go on for hours about this new resolution

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
