Hey Pandas, What Are Your Go-To Tips For Managing Anxiety? (Closed)

Hi Panda family! Share some of your tips on managing your anxiety.
#1
A simple thing that always helps is cleaning my apartment. Just quickly washing the dishes, putting away clothes and random stuff – little things like that. Not a cure for anxiety, but I always feel calmer and more collected in a nice environment.
#2
Breath in, hold for 4 seconds, breathe out, hold for 4 seconds. Repeat it 4 times. Check how you feel. Repeat if necessary.
#3
Engage in a mini-project to occupy your mind, anything that requires you to focus your attention elsewhere. Surely there is something around the house, yard or flat that needs fixing, rearranging or tidying up. Or watch that movie that has been in your queue for months, or listen to that artist’s new album, or finish that book you started a while back, or go for a walk somewhere safe. In other words, do something to take your mind elsewhere. If all else fails, there is always ice cream!
#4
I am dying of cancer! Nothing can beat that . Cant get worse than that! Leaves me with only one thing to worry about!
#5
I have a bad habit of over thinking and constantly thinking about whatever it is I’m anxious about, so quiet things like drinking tea or cleaning don’t help me because I’ll be over thinking things while I drink tea etc. so I go for a walk outside where there is distractions with my headphones in playing music to drown out my thoughts, I do take supplements to calm me down like l-theanine and then a change of scenery and music, music helps.
#6
Cute animal videos on YouTube
#7
Marijuana, in some form. And boy howdy! I need more in my 60’s than I ever did when younger. Caretaking my 90 year old parents is very stressful.
#8
Get BUSY. SING
I’ve suffered from clinical depression caused by anxiety and overthinking.
I’ve managed it every time I get an anxiety attack by keeping myself busy in smaller or longer tasks, it could be cleaning my wardrobe, doing dishes or even writing a poem or novel or start a language courae that I have no intentions of completing. And for the Rush of thoughts
Sing
You know the time when you try to keep yourself busy and your body is working but yoir mind is still making scenarios and thinking and rethinking events, Singing really helps, sing with words, sometimes loud to overcome the vouces in your head
So mine
BUSY & SING
#9
Listening to hard rock/metal music while imagining myself as a fantasy warrior fighting epic battles against demons and gods.
#10
As a student of psychology, I can add this tip: Bounce a ball against a wall, or do some juggling (or something similar which involves the use of quick reflexes and/or eye-to hand coördination). The human mind can’t handle ‘planning’ (which anxiety is a derailed version of) and quick action responses at the same time, and it gives precedence to the quick action part. This gives your chemical regulation system the time to reset.
#11
A warm drink for starters. Herbal teas like sage/mint help. Monitor my pulse objectively. Distractions like washing my dishes (not my fav chore), doing laundry by hand, cleaning the house, or watching some videos on YT help at times.
But sometimes my body defeats me. It weakens me with crazy palpitations, high pulse rate, breathlessness, and nausea. Most of the time I tell my mind that this is a physical reaction to some assumed threat in my brain. And that I am not in any danger. So I can let it work through my system, like a fever, without any panic. Sometimes that doesn’t work.
The most recent episode was when I was packing for an unplanned solo trip to Benaras the night before (As a pessimistic Indian woman who hadn’t told her family that she was setting out all alone with no plans or reservations, I was a little off-kilter). The anxiety was sharp and set in very suddenly, with all the sparks and bangs. Meds didn’t help. Neither did tea nor objectivity. I was beginning to panic for real. I even wondered whether I should cancel my trip. Luckily, a cousin called out of the blue (the first time she did in ever) and we talked. Random things, some normal conversation. Mission Distraction: Success! I calmed down and set off happily.
I had a great trip if anyone is wondering. So glad I didn’t give in.
#12
Hugging my dog and listening to Music preferably Mike Oldfield.
#13
Eating a popcicle :P
#14
Get on the phone with a close friend. Tell them what’s going on. A lot of times just talking about what’s wrong with someone I trust will reduce my anxiety a lot.
#15
Calming tea or lots of water, also cleaning, somehow it reduces stress for me as my mind is occupied with other things.
#16
For anxiety about something huge, I do what I can to change the problem instead of getting depressed.
Also, I monitor my water to avoid dehydration.
#17
Deep breaths first of all, that’s really important, and then I usually call a loved one. That always helps. :)
#18
Go for a walk, outdoors under the sky. Just walk and breathe.
#19
I go to a close family member or friend and just stay close to them. It helps, somehow.
#20
Medication. I have an anxiety disorder, and will need a combination of medicine, active mental training and a fairly stressfree life for the rest of my days. And when all this is working, on a good day, I can sometimes have a whole day without mind crushing anxiety.
#21
Mindfulness meditation has really helped me. I do it for at least 30 minutes everyday and also practice being mindful and present throughout the day especially when anxiety hits. I practice being present with the anxiety, observing my breath, and all the sensations in my body (just noticing the discomfort in the chest, throat, stomach, etc) without judgement, without any aversion to it or craving for relief. The anxiety does reduce gradually and doesn’t scare you anymore. It did take many days of practicing mindfulness meditation for it to start working and it was very hard at first to be mindful and in the present moment, but it does get easier and makes your brain so much better. The MBSR training by Jon Kabat Zinn is very helpful.
I have been suffering from anxiety ever since I was a teen and have been on medication for almost 17 years, relapsing every time I tried to go off it. I also needed to increase the dose with stressful life events and keep additional sos tablets handy. These cause many negative side effects and the medicine stops working after a while so you need to keep increasing the dose. Fortunately I came across mindfulness 2 years back and am fairly stable now else I couldn’t handle even everyday life, much less difficult situations.
#22
I use Amitriptyline 10mg, but some people are anti-meds so to them my advice is shut the voice in your head up. That incessant chatter in your head planning scenarios and imaginary conversations – ? that’s the cause. Really. Just recognise when you have words in your head and stop them instantly. Especially sentences/ideas with “me” “I” and “why do I”. Ditch those thoughts instantly. Source? I studied CBT in my psych degree.
#23
I step away from the situation, sometimes literally, sometimes figuratively. If I’m at work, I leave my office for 10-30 minutes, go outside and find the sunshine, and stand there while I drift away. If I can’t do that, I do the breathing techniques and at the first opportunity, take a moment to be quiet and still. Later, I try to figure out the triggers and do everything I can to mitigate them for the next time. There will always be a next time for me.
#24
I’m sure we’ve all heard this one a million times, but that’s because it works: WALK. AWAY. It helps no one to remain in a situation that is actively making you anxious.
#25
Honestly, performing music is the only thing that helps with my anxiety. My OCD was severe and debilitating at times before I got into music. But now I’m managing it without medication.
I avoided music for years because of overly strict religious interpretations. But when I finally got over that I bought a guitar and later a piano, learned music theory, and started practicing to make up for lost time. I practiced almost everyday for hours. That was 5 years ago.
When I play, compose, and write music, my anxieties go far away and I am in a place where I can experience my emotions without the metaphorical demons on my back.
#26
My eyebrow used to be pierced. I spun the ring around when I was anxious. It worked! Now that I have a high stress job, I can’t have piercings!
#27
I remind myself I am capable and in my mind play my greatest hits of things I’ve overcome and accomplished.
Adjust my mindset. If I find something repeatedly distressing, I will look within myself and try to adjust my perspective. With a new perspective, either I’m ok with the issue (so now a non issue), or I was able to see a solution I was previously blind to.
#28
When anxious, I tense up. To relax, I stretch and dance a bit.
#29
For that 3-5am anxiety moment, get out of bed and walk around for a few min, helps you get back to sleep, works every time for me.
#30
None. I have crippling anxiety for years now. Breathing exercise helps to some extent but otherwise nada
#31
If I am getting anxiety about some kind of task or anxiety, I will compare myself to someone else and think “if they can do it, no reason I won’t crush it!” I find this either helps ease the feelings or it will at least help me push through starting the task, most anxiety will dip once you are in the middle of it.
#32
Eating a crap load of macaroni and cheese and watching the minions movie on loop. Don’t knock it til you try it.
#33
I like to think of the world in a way where I realize just how little we are in comparison to the universe. I think about space and how unimaginably old and big it is. I think of my existence in comparison to the whole world. Lifestyle changes have helped me as well. Not oversleeping is a big one. Too much caffeine also can be problematic. Exercise and diet is important as well. These don’t prevent the anxiety but they help in not making it worse
#34
Go home on time. Don’t stay late especially if the boss gives you a task at five minutes before you are supposed to go home. Get home, hug hubby and cat. Anxiety abated!
#35
I try to find a craft project like drawing, painting, or sewing, to channel my emotions and distract my mind. Music is also essential in those periods
#36
Run past my neighbor’s pitbulls with pizza in each hand and my legs covered in bbq sauce. Really helps you focus on the moment and forget about everything else.
#37
I’m in a 12 Step program. I also have OCD. Mine involves repetitive suicidal ideation thoughts.They’re not related to depression, nor anything I want to follow through with, just spinning thoughts that are related to anxiety. In the 12 Step programs, Step 10 is “Continued to take personal inventory and when we were wrong, promptly admitted it.” For me, if my thoughts are spinning, I go first see to see if I’ve screwed up and owe someone amends.
If that’s not the case, then I look at whether or not my anxiety is grounded in reality or bot. TBH, it usually isn’t.
I’ll call friends and ask how they’re doing so as to take the focus off my anxiety.
One person mentioned mindfulness, using Jon Kabat-Zinn. He’s the guru of mindfulness here in the States. I find his techniques helpful, but some days, they’re beyond me. I’ll try deep breathing and see if that helps.
One thing I learned from a therapist that I can do when these thoughts are rolling around and I can’t get rid of them, is to imagine myself in a cabin. Then, imagine the thoughts knocking on the door. Then, you tell them that they’re not welcome in your house and to please move on. Usually, visualization techniques don’t work for me, but this one does.
Also, music or movies with headphones.
My cats.
Lastly, meds. TBH, sometimes I just go take a nap or go to bed early.
#38
I just tell myself: “the only thing that’s causing me stress right now is ME, and my own mind.” It’s not my job to read others’ minds or predict the future, but just to breathe and do what’s right.
#39
Write down what you are feeling. Later you can look back at the writing and see if it was something silly or something that needs serious attention, and talk to someone about it. There is also an app called Finch. It’s like a diary where you can write down entries about your feelings and positive things about your day, or negative things. It has really helped me in the past few weeks with my anxiety. Hope this helps! :)
#40
hey just breath count to ten and know everything will be ok
( or watch youtube )
I love Moriah Elizibeth
#moriahelizibeth
#41
put my face in a pillow for about 3-5 minutes, and scream loud and long.
#42
Lock Anxiety in his/her room and not let him/her out again intil s/he promiosed to behave.
Follow Us