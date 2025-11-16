Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favourite Quotes? (Closed)

Al’s or everyone has a good favorite quote, whether funny, sad or downright hilarious. One I tend to say a lot is, ”LOL Smiley face,” from the ‘Megamind’ movie. So I’m curious, what are yours?
#1
“I used to think my life is a tragedy but now i know it is a f*****g comedy” —Joker
#2
“The strangest thing about this is that you think i care” (not to brag) -me
#3
“Does thou mother know you weareth her drapes” – ironman / tony stark
#4
A sheep lives its whole life fearing the wolf, only to be eaten by the shepard.
#5
You can’t fix stupid. There’s not a pill you can take. There’s not a class you can go to. Stupid is forever. (Ron “Tater Salad” White)
#6
“Think you for thanking of me.”
– Antman (Civil War)
So inspirational. It sums up my feelings when I realize that somebody noticed I exist.🤣
#7
Oh my god, there’s too many-
“Knowledge is the only thing good to be greedy about.”
-Sudha Murthy
“There is no friend as loyal as a book”
-Ernest Hemmingway
“If you can’t handle me at my worst, you don’t deserve me at my best.”
-Marilyn Monroe
I’ll stop at these three cause if I don’t, there’ll be a long list.
The reason I like them, I am an ambiverted nerd who is open minded but does not understand hate.
#8
do nothing then nothing bad can happen -me two minutes ago
#9
“I’ve taken a lot of wrong turns in my life. But I wouldn’t change a single one, because they led me to having you.” – my dad. He says this to me and my sisters often
#10
Also some star wars quotes like
“This is the way.” – Mandalorian
“May the force be with you”- maybe the whole star wars saga
“Hello there” —Obi Wan kenobi
#11
1. “We don’t own things, things own us”- Henry Thoreau
2. “Can somebody tell me why there’s mother f*****g snakes on this mother f*****g plane!” – Samuel L Jackson (best swearer ever)
#12
“A nobel spirit embiggens the smallest man” – Jebadiah Springfield
#13
“All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost; The old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost. From the ashes a fire shall be woken, a light from the shadows shall spring; Renewed shall be blade that was broken, the crownless again shall be king.” – J.R.R Tolkien( The Lord of the Rings) idk why I like it so much, but it’s definitely my favorite!
#14
“Your cheese is dripping” -Judah, Shiloh and Bros
“You gotta tell her the L word”
“Lesbian?”
“The other L word”
“LesbianS?” – Scott Pilgrim
“Where is my super suit?!” -The Incredibles
“What does mine say?”
“Dude! What does mine say?”
“Sweet! But what does mine say? – Dude, where’s my car
#15
“I am a stick!”
#16
Some good Joker Quotes
“When the chips are down, these civilized people, they’ll eat each other”
“I’m not good at future planning. I do not plan at all. Don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow. Do not have a day planner and don’t have a diary. I completely live in the now, not in the past, not in the future.”
“I’m crazy enough to take on Batman, but the IRS? Nooo, thank you!“(best one!)
“Some people want to see you fail. Disappoint them!”
“For my whole life, I didn’t know if I even really existed. But I do, and people are starting to notice”
#17
Denji/Chainsaw Man: “ When I Fight A Dude, It’s Nuts Or Nothing!”
Deadpool: “If I ever decide to become a crime-fighting s**t swizzler, who rooms with a bunch of other little whiners at Neverland Mansion with some creepy, old, bald, Heaven’s Gate-looking m**********r… on that day, I’ll send your shiny, happy a*s a friend request.”
Deadpool: “Fourth wall break inside of a fourth wall break? That’s like… 16 walls!”
Deadpool: “You’re about to be killed by a Zamboni! Tell me where your boss is or you’re going to die… in five minutes.”
Deadpool: “It’s a Big house. It’s weird I only ever see two of you. Almost like the studio couldn’t afford another X-Man.”
Deadpool: “ You don’t need to be superhero to get the girl. The right girl will bring out the hero in you.”
#18
“Maybe greatness isn’t about being immortal, or glorious, or popular-it’s about choosing to fight for the greater good of the world, even when the world’s turned its back on you.” -Alex Bailey, The Land of Stories: Beyond the Kingdoms
#19
“Well done, Frank Zhang,” Leo said dryly, doing his impression of Chiron the centaur. “That is exactly how people beat Chinese handcuffs. They turn into iguanas.”
#20
A sense of humor so twisted it was actually sprained – Douglas Adams in one of the Hitchhiker Guild to the Galaxy books.
#21
Idk who originally said it but I though of it a few weeks ago: “Bright doesn’t always equal smart”
#22
“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore, before you decide to be happy” – Nightbirde
” Be who YOU are.
Say what YOU feel.
Those who mind don’t matter.
Those who matter don’t mind.” – Dr. Suess
“You’re going to go through tough times – that’s life. But I say, ‘Nothing happens to you, it happens for you.’ See the positive in negative events.” – Joel Osteen
“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall” – Confucius.
“If everything was perfect, you would never learn and you would never grow.” – Beyoncé
“And, in the end the love you take is equal to the love you make.” – Paul McCartney
“Love is a special word, and I use it only when I mean it. You say the word too much and it becomes cheap.” – Ray Charles
“One thing I’ve learned is that I’m not the owner of my talent; I’m the manager of it.”
– Madonna
“The roughest roads often lead to the top.” – Cristina Aguilera
“Increase your confidence in your self-worth and in your ability to contribute good things to the world.” – Lindsey Stirling
“Trying to please everybody is impossible—if you did that, you’d end up in the middle with nobody liking you. You’ve just got to make the decision about what you think is your best, and do it.” – John Lennon
also..the fact that there is NOW 36 posts in this question even though a bit ago i asked the same question and it only got about 3 or 4 one of them being me :(
#23
“Say what you mean and mean what you say”.
Not sure where it came from But I can’t stand a liar, or thief so,
“If it isn’t yours, don’t touch it”.
As far as I know it was Georgia Satellites who said, “Keep your hands to yourself”! As well as many teachers.
#24
First they came for the communists, and I did not speak out – Because I was not a communist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out – Because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out – Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me – and there was no one left to speak for me.
— Lutheran Pastor Martin Niemöller on the rise of Nazism in Germany.
#25
Welcome to the real world. It sucks!
-Monica Geller, F.R.I.E.N.D.S.
#26
Hurm(Rorschach)
Maximum Effort(DP)
Wubba lubba dub dub(RaM)
Sssmokin(The Mask)
I will whisper..NO(Rorschach)
Dave Miller Style. Egg Plant Punch(Dave Miller FNAF lore in a nutshell yt vid)
*All I can remember rn I’ll post more if I remember more*
#27
“The needs of the many, outweigh the needs of the few, or of the one”
Mr Spock
#28
Actually have this tattooed on me.
‘I’m a free spirit who never had the balls to be free.’ – Cheryl Strayed
#29
It’s all part of the cosmic unconsciousness. Repo Man
#30
“Will you support wheat thins in the fight against Lyme disease?” -Bo Burnham (probably misspelled)
#31
” If you would believe the unholy truth,
Then time is an agony of now,
And so it always will be…”
– chronicle of the Black Sword, the mythic book within a book from the Eternal champion series of books by Michael Moorcock…..
#32
“Ma tête est mille fois moins que la tête d’une épingle. C’est en elle pourtant que danse la terre.” – Gaston Miron –
Translation: “My head is a thousand times smaller than the head of a pin. Yet, within it, the whole Earth dances.”
#33
‘If someone were to ask “Could this be any more black?” the answer would be None… more black.’ – Nigel Tufnel
#34
“Empty mind is a devil’s workshop”
#35
Don’t believe everything you think.
#36
“I heard that commentary and dissent had merged to become dysentery”
Woody Allen in Annie Hall
#37
Cry me a river, build a bridge and get over it, me.
#38
Confucius say, “He who stand on toilet high on pot”.
