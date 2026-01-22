Guy Claims Food Shopping Is Triggering For Him, GF Ditches Him After Seeing How He “Copes” With It

There are few things more dangerous than a hungry couple wandering into a supermarket together. However, you don’t really expect for it to turn into the kind of public spectacle that makes strangers stare, kids awkwardly look away, and you seriously consider pretending you don’t know the person you came with.
Unfortunately, this story isn’t just about a bad shopping trip. It’s about boundaries being crossed, emotional manipulation creeping in, and a Christmas visit that unraveled faster than a poorly wrapped gift. For today’s Original Poster (OP), what started as a week-long trip to spend the holidays together ended with one woman questioning her relationship.
The OP traveled three hours by train to spend Christmas week with her boyfriend, hoping for some quality time and a good holiday. Now, he had previously been open about grocery shopping being deeply triggering for him, usually avoiding it altogether by ordering food online. So when she got to his place, there was no food in the house, and they had to get groceries
On the way to the store, he joked that the trip could end their relationship, a comment that felt funny at first. When they were inside, his behavior spiraled fast. He acted erratically, making inappropriate gestures and making explicit comments with children nearby. People noticed, and when she told him to stop, he accused her loudly of being ashamed of him, drawing even more attention.
As the shopping continued, he got upset with her for changing her mind on wanting ice cream, and for zoning out when he asked her a question. He snapped, blaming her for not helping enough and reminding her how hard the experience was for him. When she calmly said she wouldn’t argue publicly and warned she would leave, he didn’t stop, so she walked out, leaving him with the trolley and returning alone to his place.
When he got home, he withdrew completely, sleeping on the sofa and refusing conversation. The next day, he declared that her leaving the store was “shocking”, that she had abandoned him, and that he no longer wanted to spend Christmas together. To make matters worse, her birthday was the next day so he canceled their plans. He told her he wouldn’t “kick her out” on her birthday but would continue avoiding her.
The chaotic grocery trip and subsequent fallout highlight how emotional and behavioral boundaries can be breached in deeply harmful ways. Public boundary violations can have a profound impact, especially when they happen in front of others. As Better Help explains, these moments do more than provoke embarrassment, they undermine a person’s sense of safety and control.
At the same time, it’s important to acknowledge that personal triggers or emotional struggles do not justify hurting others. Overcome Depression emphasizes that while managing one’s own mental health challenges is essential, acting out in ways that harm someone else crosses a critical line, and that boundaries must be set and respected, even in stressful or triggering situations.
Finally, behaviors like the silent treatment or emotional withdrawal can compound this harm. As The Attachment Project notes, these tactics are often manipulative, especially when timed to exploit vulnerability. Withholding communication or affection creates a power imbalance, leaving the other person feeling isolated, anxious, and desperate for reconnection.
Netizens overwhelmingly encouraged the OP to leave the relationship, emphasizing that the boyfriend’s behavior was unacceptable and shocking. They expressed disbelief at the public boundary violations and emotional outbursts, advising her to prioritize her own safety and well-being. What do you think? Do you think personal triggers should ever excuse hurtful behavior in a relationship? We would love to know your thoughts!
