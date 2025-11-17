Hey Pandas, What Are Your Favorite K-Dramas?

I’m absolutely addicted and looking for some great recommendations!
#1
Honestly I can not choose a favorite but here are a few I love ( not in order or anything)
1. Snowdrop
2. Hotel Del Luna
3. The flower of evil
4. don’t hate but (boys over flowers) to be fair it was one of my firsts
5. just started (heart beat ) and I love it
6. Reply 1988
7. Cinderella and the four nights
8. flower boy next door
9. cool guys hot Ramen
10.There is to many more to list…..
#2
I haven’t watched a lot but these are my favorites (not in any order)
1. Goblin
2. The King Eternal Monarch
3. Descendants of the Sun
4. Suspicious Partner
5. King the land
These are my top favorites!
For some more recommendations I would give,
1. Extraordinary attorney woo
2. The legend of the Blue sea
3. Vincenzo
4. Big mouth
5. All of us are dead
#3
The Kdramas that I have watched are because my bestie is so into them so I don’t have that much to recommend but…..
1. May Queen ( the first kdrama that I watched where the good guy gets the girl lol)
2. Rooftop Prince
3. Full House
4. Hotel Waikiki (kinda realistic)
5. The glory
6. My daughter (😬 forgot her name)
7. Boys over flowers
8. Faith
🙃
#4
I haven’t watched too many, but these are some that stand out:
• Move to Heaven
• The Sound of Your Heart
• Reply 1988
Follow Us