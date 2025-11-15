Hey Pandas, What Are You Doing During Covid-19? (Closed)

Yes I asked this question. The Coronavirus ruined our lives, we can’t see friends and family you may say. But really there is some perks about the pandemic. The pandemic allows us to get close to our family at home, spend some quality time, do some crafts. We will even be a part of history. Just because some places may be closed doesn’t mean to mope about it! So, what dare you doing during the COVID-19 pandemic?
#1
Minecraft
#2
Staying mostly at home but picked up drawing as a hobby
#3
sleeping. videogames and school
#4
Lots of nature walks with our dog and Photoshop!
#5
nothing
#6
feeling not the best :(
#7
Trying to get A+ on my art assignment which my art teacher says I can if I try hard enough 🤞
