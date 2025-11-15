Hey Pandas, What Are You Doing During Covid-19? (Closed)

by

Yes I asked this question. The Coronavirus ruined our lives, we can’t see friends and family you may say. But really there is some perks about the pandemic. The pandemic allows us to get close to our family at home, spend some quality time, do some crafts. We will even be a part of history. Just because some places may be closed doesn’t mean to mope about it! So, what dare you doing during the COVID-19 pandemic?

#1

Minecraft

#2

Staying mostly at home but picked up drawing as a hobby

#3

sleeping. videogames and school

#4

Lots of nature walks with our dog and Photoshop!

#5

nothing

#6

feeling not the best :(

#7

Trying to get A+ on my art assignment which my art teacher says I can if I try hard enough 🤞

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nisekoi
3 min read
Dec, 22, 2018
Interview – Kelli Giddish, Cole Hauser & Jennifer Johnson (Chase)
3 min read
Sep, 17, 2010
Pearlised Paintings To Show The Beauty Of The Sky
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Hilarious Guide To Dog Breeds That Will Help You Choose Your Next Dog
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
We Illustrated Lockdown 2020 And Turned It Into A Card Game (14 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
22 Of The Best Responses To The Quarantine Travel Challenge
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.