40 Times People Caught Their Cats Sleeping Together In Such Weird Positions, They Just Had To Share The Pics Online

So far, we know that cats sleep in, oh my, are we really doing this?, grape trees, pine trees, cherry trees, alder trees, tissue boxes, sinks, wine glasses, winter shoes, terrariums, flower pots, and laundry racks—let’s just leave it at that. If that doesn’t ring a bell, check out our previous compilations with cats asleep in the most bizarre places here, here, and here.
But just when it seemed like we were already connoisseurs in the catnap department, pictures of felines sleeping and resting together emerged. People on social media are now sharing sightings of multiple cats forming the most bizarre and unusual shapes, as if they were twisted like furry balloons.
“If we twisted our bodies like they do, we would feel uncomfortable or even in pain, so we couldn’t sleep in these positions,” Celia Haddon, a cat behaviorist, told Bored Panda. Check out the full interview down below and don’t forget to upvote your favorite pics!
#1
#2
Image source: lifonaut
#3
“I was reading in bed last night when I realized my husband and our foster kittens were all fast asleep like this”
Image source: reddit.com
#4
Image source: imgur.com
#5
#6
Image source: reddit.com
#7
Image source: NARWHAL_POTATO
#8
Image source: fuji_ayako
#9
#10
Image source: imgur.com
#11
#12
4 beds for 3 cats and they do this
Image source: RegEvrydayNormlFungi
#13
#14
This is what I come home to almost every day.
Image source: _punk_ass_
#15
#16
Image source: redonculous
#17
Image source: Gabriella's beautiful world in photographs and words
#18
My two cats sleeping in their tunnel look like one extra long kitty
Image source: NerdyConspiracyChick
#19
Image source: prakaz
#20
Image source: arbredebleu
#21
Image source: SAKU02326
#22
Image source: spydiddley404
#23
Image source: Ms_CIoverR
#24
Image source: pongpingtaybell
#25
Image source: wanekohonpo
#26
Image source: yangsta05
#27
#28
Image source: imgur.com
#29
Aromatic cuddles
Image source: mmaireenehc
#30
Image source: trio_of_tonks
#31
Image source: nyannyan_ta_mi_
#32
There’s three cat beds in the room. No need to share
Image source: Annrose18
#33
Image source: sxz4ZXq3Dhrds1H
#34
Image source: midorimushi8969
#35
Image source: sleepygamer92
#36
Image source: AJABON
#37
Image source: joblo14
#38
Image source: kobonona
#39
Image source: snoweagle831
#40
Image source: sibuscalaverdad
