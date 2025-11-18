Hey Pandas, What Are You Anxious About? (Closed)

Hope you’ll get through it but a good step is to talk about it.

Wouldn’t call it anxious bruv, but I just moved 5 hours away. Lived in NY my whole life, now I gotta adjust to Maryland.

My first football game is tonight and even though I am not playing I am anxious bc it is my coaches first game I am a freshman in high school

I was very anxious about getting my exam results back the ither day, did pretty well except for 2 exams though

I’ve been stressing on what dead is like. I so hope either get to see my lost people or it’s just dirt, no knowledge. It’d wreck me to haunt. The thoughts aren’t all the time but it does prey on my mind

