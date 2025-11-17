Hey Pandas, What Are The Worst Fashion Trends? (Closed)

by

What are the worst fashion trends?

#1

the zara arm sweater :/ here’s a link if you don’t know what i’m talking about: https://www.ebay.com/itm/233949616683

#2

Those tiny baby hairs slicked to forehead. It gives me the ick. I have no idea how anyone thinks it’s cute.

#3

athletic clothing as an everyday wear so not when you are for example doing sport activities

balayage. i just dislike most of it, it often looks washed out and unhealthy though sometimes it is well blended and the colors are selected well most of the time it is just weird

loud af nail art

most of the tacky/trashy gen z fashion worn without any sense of humour or irony

#4

Tucking in the front of your shirt with the rest untucked. It’s just stupid.

#5

Deliberately ruined clothes. I have no problem with ripped jeans, I think they can look pretty cool, but… almost $2000 for a pair of shoes that look like they just got pulled out of a dumpster?

#6

Sometimes skinny ripped jeans or jeggings don’t really work

#7

Tiny knit caps. I can’t take anyone seriously when they’re wearing a toddler sized cap on their adult head.

#8

Crocs

