40 Interesting Gadgets From Cities Around The World That Should Be Implemented Everywhere

Have you ever attempted cycling through a city that’s designed purely for cars? It can be a harrowing experience that convinces you to either lock up your bike for a few months or move somewhere with the proper infrastructure for cyclists. Unfortunately, not every city in the world is pedestrian, driver and cyclist-friendly, but there are some with brilliant gadgets that make everyone’s life easier when navigating traffic.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most innovative tools cities have utilized on their roads that have been shared in the Urban Equipment subreddit. Be sure to upvote the pics you wish were taken in your hometown, and don’t be scared to start pestering your local lawmakers to implement some of this technology as soon as possible!

#1 The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden

Drive at or under the speed limit and you’ll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%).

Image source: neroina

#2 Singapore Traffic Light Allows Seniors/Disabled To Tap Cards To Add Time To Cross

Image source: reddit.com

#3 A Bike Pump Permanently Installed Next To The Bike Lock-Up Area

Image source: Kemro59

#4 This Pole Matching The Traffic Light

Image source: ROMANTHEKING

#5 Luminous Road Markings In Nantes, France

Image source: Kemro59

#6 A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden

Image source: medmik

#7 This Traffic Light Shows How Long You Have To Wait

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots

Image source: Kemro59

#9 Luminous Bollards At A Pedestrian Crossing In France

Image source: Kemro59

#10 Montpellier, France. Test Of A Bicycle Path With Photoluminescent Paint

Image source: Kemro59

#11 A Button For Crossing The Road On A Horse

Image source: eighteightfivesix

#12 These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed

Image source: j2t2_387

#13 In London The Road Tells You Which Way To Look For Traffic Coming

Image source: dfac921

#14 This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones

Image source: imayneverknow

#15 New French Concept Of A Luminous Bollard For The Pedestrian Crossings Where There’s No Traffic Lights, It Turn On When Someone Is Detected

Image source: Kemro59

#16 The Tactile Paving Changes Colours Depending On The Traffic Lights

Image source: Artichoke-Arti

#17 Remote Control Used In France By Blind People To Activate The Sound System Of Pedestrian Traffic Lights

Image source: Kemro59

#18 Luminous Road Barrier

Image source: Kemro59

#19 This Kindergarten In Australia Enforcing A One Way Road With Spikes

Image source: EveningFold3107

#20 Dunkirk, France, Bus Stop Sign With The Waiting Time

Image source: Kemro59

#21 Height Sensor At A Tunnel. If A Vehicle Is Too High, Luminous Warning Signs Will Turn On

Image source: Kemro59

#22 This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light

Image source: –Abby–

#23 Street Light Modified To Accommodate 4 Surveillance Cameras. Paris, France

Image source: Kemro59

#24 Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It’s The Same For The Other Countries Too

Image source: Kemro59

#25 This U-Turn Only Traffic Light

Image source: punkandpixels

#26 Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain

Image source: Kemro59

#27 “Incoming Bus” Luminosities Sign, When A City Bus Is Coming, The Sign Is Turned On To Warn The Drivers, France

Image source: Kemro59

#28 Luminous Direction Sign In Paris

Image source: Kemro59

#29 Special Light For Pedestrian Crossing, Belgium

Image source: Kemro59

#30 Controlled Access Area System In Amsterdam, Netherlands

Image source: Kemro59

#31 Yellow Covers To Increase The Visibility Of Bollards During An Event

Image source: Kemro59

#32 Bollard That Displays The Remaining Allowed Parking Time For Cars (30 Minutes For Each Car). France

Image source: Kemro59

#33 Colourful Crosswalk, France

Image source: Kemro59

#34 Luminous Bollards That Change Of Color Depending Of The Pedestrian Signal Color. La Défense, France

Image source: Kemro59

#35 Pedestrian Crossing + Bicycle Crossing In France

Image source: Kemro59

#36 French Pedestrian Signal Used For Some Ski Lift

Image source: Kemro59

#37 Lighting Of The “Tunnel Du Mont Blanc” , France, In The 60s

Image source: Kemro59

#38 Multiple Heights Road Barrier

Image source: Kemro59

#39 French Pedestrian Signal LED Panels

Image source: Kemro59

#40 Road Separator Sign Used In France, It Can Bend In Case Of Accident

Image source: Kemro59

