40 Interesting Gadgets From Cities Around The World That Should Be Implemented Everywhere

Have you ever attempted cycling through a city that’s designed purely for cars? It can be a harrowing experience that convinces you to either lock up your bike for a few months or move somewhere with the proper infrastructure for cyclists. Unfortunately, not every city in the world is pedestrian, driver and cyclist-friendly, but there are some with brilliant gadgets that make everyone’s life easier when navigating traffic.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most innovative tools cities have utilized on their roads that have been shared in the Urban Equipment subreddit. Be sure to upvote the pics you wish were taken in your hometown, and don’t be scared to start pestering your local lawmakers to implement some of this technology as soon as possible!
#1 The Speed Camera Lottery In Stockholm, Sweden
Drive at or under the speed limit and you’ll be entered into a lottery where the prize fund comes from the fines that speeders pay. Average speed reduced from 32 km/h to 25 km/h (a reduction of 22%).
Image source: neroina
#2 Singapore Traffic Light Allows Seniors/Disabled To Tap Cards To Add Time To Cross
Image source: reddit.com
#3 A Bike Pump Permanently Installed Next To The Bike Lock-Up Area
Image source: Kemro59
#4 This Pole Matching The Traffic Light
Image source: ROMANTHEKING
#5 Luminous Road Markings In Nantes, France
Image source: Kemro59
#6 A Stand For Bikers To Hold On To While Waiting For The Traffic Lights In Sweden
Image source: medmik
#7 This Traffic Light Shows How Long You Have To Wait
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Traffic Light With A Mirror To Allow The Drivers To See The Pedestrians/Cyclists That Are In Their Blind Spots
Image source: Kemro59
#9 Luminous Bollards At A Pedestrian Crossing In France
Image source: Kemro59
#10 Montpellier, France. Test Of A Bicycle Path With Photoluminescent Paint
Image source: Kemro59
#11 A Button For Crossing The Road On A Horse
Image source: eighteightfivesix
#12 These Green Rings Of Light Move At The Pace Of The Speed Limit To Help Gauge Speed
Image source: j2t2_387
#13 In London The Road Tells You Which Way To Look For Traffic Coming
Image source: dfac921
#14 This Traffic Light On The Sidewalk For Pedestrians On Their Phones
Image source: imayneverknow
#15 New French Concept Of A Luminous Bollard For The Pedestrian Crossings Where There’s No Traffic Lights, It Turn On When Someone Is Detected
Image source: Kemro59
#16 The Tactile Paving Changes Colours Depending On The Traffic Lights
Image source: Artichoke-Arti
#17 Remote Control Used In France By Blind People To Activate The Sound System Of Pedestrian Traffic Lights
Image source: Kemro59
#18 Luminous Road Barrier
Image source: Kemro59
#19 This Kindergarten In Australia Enforcing A One Way Road With Spikes
Image source: EveningFold3107
#20 Dunkirk, France, Bus Stop Sign With The Waiting Time
Image source: Kemro59
#21 Height Sensor At A Tunnel. If A Vehicle Is Too High, Luminous Warning Signs Will Turn On
Image source: Kemro59
#22 This Hourglass Shaped Traffic Light
Image source: –Abby–
#23 Street Light Modified To Accommodate 4 Surveillance Cameras. Paris, France
Image source: Kemro59
#24 Bumpy Plates For Blind People, Everywhere In France, I Hope It’s The Same For The Other Countries Too
Image source: Kemro59
#25 This U-Turn Only Traffic Light
Image source: punkandpixels
#26 Metal Equipment That Allow Cyclists To Stand Up Straight While Being Stationary Waiting For The Green Light. Spain
Image source: Kemro59
#27 “Incoming Bus” Luminosities Sign, When A City Bus Is Coming, The Sign Is Turned On To Warn The Drivers, France
Image source: Kemro59
#28 Luminous Direction Sign In Paris
Image source: Kemro59
#29 Special Light For Pedestrian Crossing, Belgium
Image source: Kemro59
#30 Controlled Access Area System In Amsterdam, Netherlands
Image source: Kemro59
#31 Yellow Covers To Increase The Visibility Of Bollards During An Event
Image source: Kemro59
#32 Bollard That Displays The Remaining Allowed Parking Time For Cars (30 Minutes For Each Car). France
Image source: Kemro59
#33 Colourful Crosswalk, France
Image source: Kemro59
#34 Luminous Bollards That Change Of Color Depending Of The Pedestrian Signal Color. La Défense, France
Image source: Kemro59
#35 Pedestrian Crossing + Bicycle Crossing In France
Image source: Kemro59
#36 French Pedestrian Signal Used For Some Ski Lift
Image source: Kemro59
#37 Lighting Of The “Tunnel Du Mont Blanc” , France, In The 60s
Image source: Kemro59
#38 Multiple Heights Road Barrier
Image source: Kemro59
#39 French Pedestrian Signal LED Panels
Image source: Kemro59
#40 Road Separator Sign Used In France, It Can Bend In Case Of Accident
Image source: Kemro59
