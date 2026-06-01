77 Things People’s Situationships Said That Made Them Pause And Reconsider Everything

We love labels. But in some cases, assigning one is just impossible. A situationship is a romantic or physical — for the lack of a better word — connection that lacks commitment, expectations, and therefore, definition.
It sits in the gray area: more intimate than friendship, but not exclusive.
To get a clearer sense of what that looks like, we invite you to jump in with us on an online thread where people have shared the most diabolical things their situationships have said to them.
And technically, can you even be mad at someone if you were never really together?
#1
We were hanging out and I asked “do you think about me when I’m not around?” He responded “I don’t think about you even when you are around”
Image source: _smeve_, Finn Mund
#2
“You know you don’t have to message me every time to let me know you got home safe? x”
Image source: scoutliketrout
#3
“I don’t wanna sound insensitive but would you still wanna come over?” The day my mom passed away from cancer
Image source: kontraz, Rae Angela
#4
“ I don’t want anything serious with you but I don’t like the idea of you seeing other people”
Image source: caitlinrhood, Getty Images
#5
“I thought I wanted you, but now that I have you, I realised I don’t want you”
Image source: elyzamizzi1
#6
We were at the club and the dj said “single ladies put your hands up?” And this guy said “yo put your hand up” and lifted my hand for me 😭😭😭😭😭😭
Image source: _thebodyconfidencecoach, Matty Adame
#7
He said he was busy….
He was busy getting married
Image source: lena_mlm, Mesut çiçen
#8
“I am happy with you but I don’t want to miss the opportunity to possibly be happier with someone else”
Image source: kneecoalllllll, George Dagerotip
#9
“when I am with you I enjoy every moment but when we are apart I don’t think about you at all”
Image source: natassa.pats, Getty Images
#10
“Do you think we’ll go to each others weddings” while we were on a trip together
Image source: lexialpert, Bjorn Pierre
#11
“I might be getting back together with my ex, but I’ll keep you updated”
Image source: decksdark00, Jacob Padilla
#12
‘I want someone like you but…not you’ ✨
Image source: _courtney.rose, Matheus Câmara da Silva
#13
“I want you to be my girlfriend” *30 min later “sorry I changed my mind I didn’t think this through”
Image source: lexk9453, nguyen quan
#14
“you are such a great girl. you have SO much love to give. I just don’t want it”
Image source: mellohex8, shot ed
#15
He rushed us both out of his house early the next morning so he could go to his dentists appointment, both hopped in our separate cars, but I waited in my car and watched him circle the block and go back in the house 😂😂😂
Image source: user.2813308004
#16
“You’re the perfect girl. I’d marry you right now if there weren’t so many options out there”
Image source: brieferraro, Kateryna Hliznitsova
#17
i finally ended things with him and he told me he was proud of me
Image source: maddyymccarthy, ian dooley
#18
“I can totally see myself marrying you and having kids with you, but I won’t”
Image source: goodgollys, Shantanu Goyal
#19
I told him i felt like he hated me sometimes to which he said “you know in order to hate you that means i gotta care about you which i dont”
Image source: maymuchh, ManuelTheLensman
#20
He texted me months after I ended it to come over, I replied I’m on a date. He said “great take the leftovers to go for us please”
Image source: shortnsweetsof, Nathan Dumlao
#21
He ended things with me because and I QUOTE “I need to keep on top of my laundry.”
Image source: edeshughes
#22
Flew to London from New York to see him and he only wanted to lay on the couch after work, and when I mentioned how far I flew he said “you could’ve flown from the moon and it wouldn’t have mattered” :D
Image source: caarolyyyn, Meg
#23
“The only reason I saw u today is becaus the girl i’m talking to is on vacation”
Image source: van.pav, Andrej Lišakov
#24
“Realizing how horrible I treated you makes me want to treat her better”
Image source: mixcat, David Watkis
#25
“You didn’t answer, you’re learning, proud of you”
Image source: destdababy, Valeriia Miller
#26
He called me his practice girlfriend
Image source: iamdaniellejuhre, lhon karwan
#27
“Even when I’m married and have kids we are still going to be doing this”
Image source: amybyrne81
#28
We’re on a romantic date and he said “this situation is perfect to say ‘i love u’ the problem is that i don’t”
Image source: idkawpwt
#29
„My biggest fear is that if I ask you to marry me – you’d say yes“
Image source: the.dent
#30
Not a situationship but my ex husband said to me while we were married, “why do you let me treat you so badly?” 😅
Image source: marki_marie
#31
Confessed to his face that I was in love with him and he said “why would you say that”
Image source: deadredhead10
#32
“I was hoping I’d develop feelings for you” huh💀
Image source: kertumm
#33
We were hanging out with our mutual friends and he texts me “so bored, kinda wanna leave”. So I say “me too”. Then he says out loud “you can leave if you want” 😐
Image source: via__fit
#34
“Have fun at your friend’s birthday, hopefully you meet the love of your life”
Image source: jennyferjay, Getty Images
#35
Hi, so is situationship code for dating people who hate you???😭😭😭
Image source: faithfully.rue
#36
“i’m sorry your heart was collateral damage of my boredom”
Image source: theabbymartin
#37
“You’re a star that refuses to shine” like wtf does that even mean
Image source: ohamandaplease_
#38
I asked him why he kept leaving and coming back (8 times in the span of less than two years) he said “it’s because you always let me” I was left speechless
Image source: jl.cxrol
#39
“I just like your attention more than I like you as a person”
Image source: marlijntermors
#40
“I don’t like me for you” was TOP TIER
Image source: cvrolxxnv
#41
“Sorry I couldn’t talk to you I found out I have high cholesterol and it’s been a lot”
Image source: gossip_gurlxo, Getty Images
#42
I told him I needed to put myself first and put my energy into someone that actually wants me . And he said “ Periodt” 😂😭😩
Image source: afannings__
#43
“Don’t be sad Its over, smile because it happened” 😂😂😂
Image source: kelseyharvey96, Nathan Dumlao
#44
Me: “I love you” him: “I have love for you”
Image source: em7166
#45
I told him “all I’m asking for is the bare minimum “ he said “but I am giving you the bare minimum “ 🫠
Image source: itsall_abouttee
#46
He was a pilot and he’d bring his cat over to my place every time he went on a trip. One day, he texted me casually, “Hey, I met someone new and we’re dating now. I’ll bring the cat over on Sunday.”
Image source: blue.berry.belle
#47
“We don’t have to talk everyday” fast forward we are 5 years in, married with a baby on the way 😅
Image source: nicoletteceline
#48
“You need to value yourself more” 😭
Image source: boh3mian_k
#49
He broke no contact saying “i miss you” then ghosted me RIGHT AFTER and when i pointed it out he said “just cause i miss you doesn’t mean i have to talk to you” LIKE????
Image source: j.emmac
#50
”If we started dating can we break up for summer and do whatever we want and then start dating again in october”
Image source: udontknowme999_
#51
“Let’s not confuse intimacy with love”
Image source: aquababy555
#52
Broke up with me through SPOTIFY
Image source: jalucja
#53
“I left my phone at work” for 4 days????
Image source: robdiggs
#54
“I’m emotionally in love with you but not physically attracted to u”
Image source: bumblebeelee3
#55
“In like 8 years from now on my wedding day I’m gonna be looking at my wife walk down the aisle and think about you and how you’re the one who got away”
Image source: tanz_rhayne14
#56
I told him that I was okay being in a situationship because I would rather have that than not have him in my life at all and he said “yikes” 😐
Image source: yourgirlhaley_
#57
“Why’s it matter if im kissing other people im obvs coming home with you”
Image source: rachelduke_
#58
”I didn’t wish you a happy birthday cus I wasn’t sure if you’d want me to” excuse me 😃
Image source: minilaakso
#59
“I love you”, for the first time, exactly 30 minutes before cheating on me
Image source: _scottylees_
#60
“You’re everything I want in a person, I just don’t want you to be my person” 💀
Image source: catherine.rose222
#61
“I need to end the casual part of our relationship because I’m starting to catch feelings for you and I can see myself being with you and I care for you but I promised myself I would never be with a *my job role*” We met at work and do the same job 🙄
Image source: jemzscott27
#62
I don’t see myself dating you right now, but that doesn’t mean that I’ll never see myself dating you at some point in the future
Image source: harshu108
#63
Told me I reminded him of Carrie Bradshaw
Image source: cm0rrr
#64
“I can see myself marrying you” after ending things with me
Image source: alexxemeryy
#65
“I’d rather stay in because if we don’t work out I’d have wasted my time and money”
Image source: elanascicluna
#66
“can’t keep texting you everyday, what if i meet someone i like…”
Image source: femlarry1
#67
“I’ve never made a plan in advance. I don’t do calendars, I’m spontaneous.”
Image source: shi_robyn
#68
he broke no contact after ghosting me for a month. he asked if i miss him, i said no and this was his response 💀
Image source: herefortaylor_
#69
“You deserve love and I don’t have any to give” then got married a year later
Image source: launpx
#70
“You’re perfect. I love you. Let’s be friends”
Image source: vivs531
#71
“I don’t want a relationship” soon after I sense that his energy has gone off with me. I asked him “are you talking to someone else?” He goes “yes I am and I want something serious with her, not you” 💀 💀 💀
Image source: shazzzyyy__
#72
Don’t tell anyone about our situationship because I would get bullied
Image source: vanechant
#73
“i don’t need a girlfriend, i have you”
Image source: pampotato
#74
“I just use tinder as entertainment purposes when I’m bored, I don’t talk to them, you’re the one I want”
Image source: hannah.westwood07
#75
Him: I love you. Me: No, you don’t. Him: No, I don’t.
Image source: the.real.priscilla
#76
Kiss me on the forehead and say we’re just friends
Image source: xx.ella.xx44
#77
To whichever young girl needs to see this today: if you’re stressing because he is not texting you anymore, or if you’re simply getting ghosted after a few dates, you must read make him quietly obsessed by mia mercer, it is one of the best dating books out there.
Image source: n4ney_stokes
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